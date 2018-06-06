EDITION
CA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Above Znoneofthe, Ontario Election Candidate, Changed Name To Become 'None Of The Above' Option On Ballot

    Sheldon Bergson wanted a "none of the above" option on election ballots so much he legally changed his name to "Above Znoneofthe."

    More Videos

    HuffPost Canada 'Backbenchers' Episode 7: Liberals...
    Jagmeet Singh, Navdeep Bains Face Off On Dance Flo...
    HuffPost Canada 'Backbenchers' Episode 6: Ontario'...
    NDP MP Delivers Sweet Tribute To Mom In House Of
    HuffPost Canada 'Backbenchers' Episode 5: Trudeau'...

    More On This Topic