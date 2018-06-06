EDITION
    06/06/2018 09:08 EDT | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Facebook Confirms It Shared User Data With Chinese Firm Flagged As Threat: Report

    Facebook told The New York Times it planned to wind down the Huawei deal this week.

    • The Associated Press
    Regis Duvignau / Reuters
    The Facebook logo is reflected on a woman's glasses in this photo illustration taken June 3, 2018.

    MENLO PARK, Calif. — The New York Times says Facebook has acknowledged it shared user data with several Chinese handset manufacturers, including Huawei, a company flagged by U.S. intelligence officials as a national security threat.

    The report says Facebook said Tuesday the handset makers — Huawei, Lenovo, Oppo and TCL — were among 60 it had shared data with as early as 2007. Facebook told the newspaper it planned to wind down the Huawei deal this week.

    The data included work history, relationship status and likes on device users and their friends.

    The report didn't say the data was misused. Facebook did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, says he wants to know how Facebook ensured that data was not transferred to Chinese servers.

