EDITION
CA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    06/06/2018 12:17 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago

    Quebec City G7 Protests To Force The National Assembly To Close

    Premier Philippe Couillard says security is paramount.

    • Canadian Press
    Mathieu Belanger / Reuters
    The Quebec flag is seen at half mast at the National Assembly in Quebec City, June 2, 2015.

    QUEBEC — G7 protests in Quebec City are forcing the closure of the national assembly later this week.

    Some 10,000 civil servants who work in buildings in and around the legislature will be off the job Thursday afternoon and all day Friday.

    Premier Philippe Couillard says security is paramount, even though he believes it is regrettable that democracy is being hijacked by the protests.

    Will make up lost hours

    The decision to shut down the legislature was made after several meetings between Quebec provincial police and the office of the national assembly.

    Members of the legislature will make up the lost hours next Monday and Tuesday before finishing their work June 15 ahead of the summer break.

    While the G7 summit will be held in La Malbaie, about 140 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, three protests are scheduled in the provincial capital: one on Thursday evening, another on Friday and the third on Saturday.

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:La MalbaieNationalPhilippe CouillardPoliticsQuebec CityQuebec City G7Quebec National Assembly