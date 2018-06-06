EDITION
    • LIFESTYLE

    This 24-Year-Old Single Mom's College Graduation Photo Shoot Is Perfect

    Ronlonda Robinson is 24, has two kids, and a brand new college degree. She celebrated this achievement with a heart-warming graduation photo shoot with her children.

