    • POLITICS
    06/07/2018 13:42 EDT | Updated 42 minutes ago

    Manitoba Cannabis Laws Have An Edibles Loophole The Premier Wants Changed

    Police don't know yet how they would check people's baked goods.

    • The Canadian Press
    Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters
    File photo of an activist take a cookie make of marijuana during a rally in Valparaiso, Chile on May 6, 2017.

    WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he'll look at possibly closing a legal loophole that forbids people from smoking cannabis in public places but allows them to eat it.

    Pallister says the provinces are trying hard to develop rules quickly enough to meet the federal government's plan to legalize recreational cannabis later this year.

    He says there are bound to be glitches and the allowance for edibles may be one of them.

    Watch: Canada's Marijuana Market Could Surpass Liquor Sales By 2020

    Manitoba's cannabis laws forbid smoking or vaping of marijuana in public places but make no mention of edible products.

    Pallister says he has discussed the issue with police, who are concerned about how they would go about checking people's cookies and brownies.

    Some other provinces, including Ontario, are banning all forms of cannabis consumption in public areas.

    MORE:brian pallisteredibles canadamanitobamanitoba marijuana lawsmarijuana legaliationnewsPolitics