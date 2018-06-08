As shock and sadness spreads over news of Anthony Bourdain's death, the renowned celebrity chef is being remembered as a champion of Canadian cuisine.

Bourdain, 61, was also an author and the host of a library of adventurous cooking shows such as Emmy award-winning "Parts Unknown." That show took him all over the world, including a recently-aired episode about Newfoundland and Labrador (which made headlines after a few of the often-outspoken chef's tweets ruffled some feathers).

Bourdain, who recently tweeted he was "resolute in my love for Canada," was found dead in his hotel room in France. He died by suicide, CNN confirmed.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

#newfoundland A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Bourdain faced backlash over the Newfoundland and Labrador episode when he responded to those wondering why two Quebec chefs were travelling with him by saying the two "Frenchies" were "solely responsible for enticing me there."

In response to the media outcry, Bourdain tweeted that he was "resolute in my love for Canada" (its media outlets ... not so much).

Another adventure in cretinous .

I am resolute in my love for Canada. Am coming to truly hate its "news" outlets. https://t.co/wcViLnIlUP — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 20, 2018

Despite the Twitter controversy, Bourdain's episode helped raise the profile of Newfoundland's cuisine as the celebrity chef dined with local chefs on moose meat and authentic fish and chips, and visited the island of St. Pierre where he embarked on cod fishing and moose hunting excursions.

Bourdain was also hosted by Jeremy Charles, the head chef at Raymond's in St. John's, N.L. There, he fawned over the seafood tower, and called the menus "hyper-localized" and "wildly creative."

Restaurants like @Raymondsnl and @themerchantnl have the expertise that can take on the world.



But don't take it from me.



Watch @Bourdain on @PartsUnknownCNN this Sunday.

1030pm local. 900pm EST. pic.twitter.com/9bLgOs6WSM — Seamus O'Regan (@SeamusORegan) May 11, 2018

Bourdain was also vocal about his love of Quebec cuisine, and especially chefs Fred Morin and David McMillan of Joe Beef in Montreal. In May, he called the duo "more forceful and effective advocates for Canadian tourism than the Tourism Board."

And I've long said @joebeef and @fredmadeit have been more forceful and effective advocates for Canadian tourism than the Tourism Board — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 14, 2018

He's the reason I fell in love with Montreal, and with you guys! I'm beyond sad today. — Jace Proctor (@JacePro) June 8, 2018

As news of his death spread on Friday, the Montreal chefs — who travelled with Bourdain for the Newfoundland episode of "Parts Unknown" — responded on Twitter. Morin called Bourdain "loyal and kind," and tweeted an image of the ice shack they visited on the St. Lawrence river for a Quebec episode of "Parts Unknown."

I hated his leg locks but fuck was he loyal and kind. — Fred morin (@fredmadeit) June 8, 2018

"The two chefs served Bourdain an array of French classics, including foie gras over potato puree and chilled lobster a la Parisian. With heaps of black truffles aplenty, each dish was presented on vintage tableware. Wine pairings accompanied each course," CNN described the outing.

"Is there a billionaire or a despot anywhere on Earth who at this precise moment is eating better than us?" asked Bourdain in the episode.

In that episode, they also visited Cabane a Sucre Au Pied de Cochon, Restaurant Le Continental, L'Affaire est Ketchup, Liverpool House, Wilensky's and M Sur Masson.

Likely in response to Bourdain's death, McMillan simply tweeted an image of darkness.

My sympathies on the loss of your great friend. Tony loved you, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and we are all richer for it. — Ken Ernhofer (@kernhofer) June 8, 2018

In 2013, Bourdain came to the defence of an issue not without controversy: the Canadian seal hunt. He urged fellow chefs not to boycott Canadian seafood products because of the hunt, saying it would "doom" Inuit people.

I'm all for protecting seals, but a total ban dooms the indigenous people above arctic circle to death or relocation. @dannybowien consider — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 28, 2013

Bourdain spent time in an Inuit community in northern Quebec, where he participated in a hunt and a feast for an episode of "No Reservations."

And there is certainly a commercial dimension to Indigenous seal hunts. They should be allowed to make a living as well as feed themselves. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 28, 2013

In the episode, he called the hunt "both horror movie and heartwarming" and "A mixture of blood splattered butchery and loving nourishment. A meal like I've never experienced," according to CTV News.

I've never explained where my handle (go_jg) came from.

It's from the first episode of No Reservation where Anthony Bourdain came to Canada. He didn't just go to a big city, he spent time with First Nations peoples. He highlighted people and culture. That meant a lot. — Jess, Cosmic Faun 💖💛💙 (@go_jg) June 8, 2018

Other Canadian chefs took to social media to express their grief on Friday, including Jen Agg of The Black Hoof, Kate Chomyshyn of Quetzal, Vice network star Matty Matheson, Vij's restaurant in Vancouver and Todd Perrin of Mallard Cottage.

I'm in shock, devastated and at a total loss for words (the right and wrong ones). I'm so sad for his family. I'm so sad for his friends. I'm so sad for his colleagues. I'm so sad for me. — Jen Agg (@TheBlackHoof) June 8, 2018