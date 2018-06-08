Doug Ford became the leader of Ontario on Thursday after the Progressive Conservatives won a majority vote, with the NDP forming the official Opposition.

While most Canadians (and the rest of the world) are already familiar with the Ford name (how could you not be after his late brother Rob's infamous crack scandal in 2013?), many are likely wondering about the 53-year-old politician's family life.

Throughout the election campaign, Ford has branded himself as a businessman and family man, and has backed up his words through photos on his social media pages.

But who are Ford's wife and kids? We break it all down for you here.

Karla Ford

"Animal lover," "foodie," "bodybuilding mama" and "positive thinker" are all terms Karla Ford uses to describe herself on her private Instagram page.

Karla met her politician husband at a garden party at his parents' Etobicoke home more than three decades ago.

"His eyes met my eyes. I was shy and quiet so I didn't approach him," Karla recalled to the Toronto Star in 2014. "My mom and dad both loved him because he was a respectable young man. My mom said, 'He takes care of his mother and a man like that will take care of his wife.'"

Toronto Star via Getty Images Doug and Karla Ford sit down for an exclusive interview in their home with the Toronto Star in 2014.

While the pair has been together for quite some time, they told CP24 that they're still happily married.

"Doug's wonderful, he's amazing," Karla gushed in a 2014 interview.

"People always think, 'Oh it's not normal if you don't argue.' But we just don't argue," Ford added before joking, "I'm never home and that's the problem. That's a healthy marriage."

Ford and his wife have four daughters together: Krista, Kara, Kayla, and Kyla. The politician affectionately calls them his "four angels."

Krista Ford

If this name sounds familiar, it's likely because Ford's eldest daughter, Krista, was caught in a Twitter scandal back in 2012.

Carlos Osorio via Getty Images Krista Ford is seen trying out for the Toronto Triumph on April 30, 2011.

After the Toronto police warned women about a string of sexual assaults that had occurred downtown, Krista shared a tweet that read: "Stay alert, walk tall, carry mace, take self-defence classes & don't dress like a whore."

Her controversial comment immediately made headlines since her father was a Toronto councillor at the time and her uncle, Rob Ford, was the mayor of the city. Krista later apologized for the tweet.

Now 27, Krista is a personal trainer and a former Lingerie Football League player for the Toronto Triumph. She has previously joked about getting into politics like her father, Toronto Life reports, but has not made any serious moves to do so yet.

Kayla, Kara and Kyla Ford

Not much is known about the youngest Ford girls, but they are all in their twenties. Kayla, 26, graduated from Ontario's Wilfrid Laurier University, and studied psychology, according to Toronto Life.

Kara, 24, studied broadcast TV at Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. and, according to her Twitter page, is a host and videographer for Cultural Corner at Conestoga Connected. She also interned at Sun News.

Photo of Kara Ford.

The youngest Ford, 22-year-old Kyla, is a certified nutrition practitioner and fitness model. She also runs an online bakery called KyKy Kookies.

