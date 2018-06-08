Father's Day Gift Ideas For New Dads Who Just Want To Feel Young Again

An uninterrupted night of sleep. A carefree night on a patio. The past.

A new dad's wish-list might not be so easy to fulfill. And we get it — the first year or so of parenthood is amazing but also overwhelming, exhausting, and stressful. So his first Father's Day is a great opportunity to give dad a gift to help him feel young again.

Whether it's sleep he pines for, days spent reclining at a cottage, nights spent drinking with his buddies, or the ability to just relax without any responsibilities ... well ... none of that is likely to happen anytime soon, but we've got gifts that come pretty close.

1. KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker

KitchenAid

Costs: $99.99

Get it at: KitchenAid

2. Oak aged whiskey cocktail filled candle

Pier 1 Imports

Costs: $19.95

Get it at: Pier 1 Imports

3. Cotton rope hammock

Indigo

Costs: $219.50

Get it at: Indigo

4. Thule RideAlong mini bike seat

Well.ca

Costs: $179.99

Get it at: Well.ca

5. Fossil monochrome wayfarer sunglasses

The Bay

Costs: $80

Get it at: The Bay

6. Buffalo check picnic blanket

Simons

Costs: $19.99

Get it at: Simons

7. Men's Nobel T-shirt

Roots

Costs: $34

Get it at: Roots

8. Rocky Mountain Barber Company hair comb

Amazon

Costs: $20

Get it at: Amazon

9. Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 on-ear sound isolating bluetooth headphones

Best Buy

Costs: $199.99

Get it at: Best Buy

10. The original razor kit

Brika

Costs: $43

Get it at: Brika

11. Merit badge

Drake General Store

Costs: $8

Get it at: Drake General Store

12. BROKÖ fire pit, outdoor

Ikea

Costs: $49.99

Get it at: Ikea

13. Fisher-Price deluxe fastfinder backpack diaper bag

Bed Bath & Beyond

Costs: $59.99

Get it at: Bed Bath & Beyond

14. Best Dad Ever tumbler

Amazon

Costs: $69.89

Get it at: Amazon

15. Deer sleep mask

Etsy

Costs: $20.09

Get it at: Etsy

