    • PARENTS
    06/08/2018 16:47 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Father's Day Gift Ideas For New Dads Who Just Want To Feel Young Again

    You can't wrap sleep, but you can get close.

    grinvalds via Getty Images

    An uninterrupted night of sleep. A carefree night on a patio. The past.

    A new dad's wish-list might not be so easy to fulfill. And we get it — the first year or so of parenthood is amazing but also overwhelming, exhausting, and stressful. So his first Father's Day is a great opportunity to give dad a gift to help him feel young again.

    Whether it's sleep he pines for, days spent reclining at a cottage, nights spent drinking with his buddies, or the ability to just relax without any responsibilities ... well ... none of that is likely to happen anytime soon, but we've got gifts that come pretty close.

    1. KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker

    KitchenAid

    Costs: $99.99

    Get it at: KitchenAid

    2. Oak aged whiskey cocktail filled candle

    Pier 1 Imports

    Costs: $19.95

    Get it at: Pier 1 Imports

    3. Cotton rope hammock

    Indigo

    Costs: $219.50

    Get it at: Indigo

    4. Thule RideAlong mini bike seat

    Well.ca

    Costs: $179.99

    Get it at: Well.ca

    5. Fossil monochrome wayfarer sunglasses

    The Bay

    Costs: $80

    Get it at: The Bay

    6. Buffalo check picnic blanket

    Simons

    Costs: $19.99

    Get it at: Simons

    7. Men's Nobel T-shirt

    Roots

    Costs: $34

    Get it at: Roots

    8. Rocky Mountain Barber Company hair comb

    Amazon

    Costs: $20

    Get it at: Amazon

    9. Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 on-ear sound isolating bluetooth headphones

    Best Buy

    Costs: $199.99

    Get it at: Best Buy

    10. The original razor kit

    Brika

    Costs: $43

    Get it at: Brika

    11. Merit badge

    Drake General Store

    Costs: $8

    Get it at: Drake General Store

    12. BROKÖ fire pit, outdoor

    Ikea

    Costs: $49.99

    Get it at: Ikea

    13. Fisher-Price deluxe fastfinder backpack diaper bag

    Bed Bath & Beyond

    Costs: $59.99

    Get it at: Bed Bath & Beyond

    14. Best Dad Ever tumbler

    Amazon

    Costs: $69.89

    Get it at: Amazon

    15. Deer sleep mask

    Etsy

    Costs: $20.09

    Get it at: Etsy

