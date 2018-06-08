Father's Day Gift Ideas For New Dads Who Just Want To Feel Young Again

An uninterrupted night of sleep. A carefree night on a patio. The past.
A new dad's wish-list might not be so easy to fulfill. And we get it — the first year or so of parenthood is amazing but also overwhelming, exhausting, and stressful. So his first Father's Day is a great opportunity to give dad a gift to help him feel young again.
Whether it's sleep he pines for, days spent reclining at a cottage, nights spent drinking with his buddies, or the ability to just relax without any responsibilities ... well ... none of that is likely to happen anytime soon, but we've got gifts that come pretty close.
1. KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Costs: $99.99
Get it at: KitchenAid
2. Oak aged whiskey cocktail filled candle
Costs: $19.95
Get it at: Pier 1 Imports
3. Cotton rope hammock
Costs: $219.50
Get it at: Indigo
4. Thule RideAlong mini bike seat
Costs: $179.99
Get it at: Well.ca
5. Fossil monochrome wayfarer sunglasses
Costs: $80
Get it at: The Bay
6. Buffalo check picnic blanket
Costs: $19.99
Get it at: Simons
7. Men's Nobel T-shirt
Costs: $34
Get it at: Roots
8. Rocky Mountain Barber Company hair comb
Costs: $20
Get it at: Amazon
9. Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 on-ear sound isolating bluetooth headphones
Costs: $199.99
Get it at: Best Buy
10. The original razor kit
Costs: $43
Get it at: Brika
11. Merit badge
Costs: $8
Get it at: Drake General Store
12. BROKÖ fire pit, outdoor
Costs: $49.99
Get it at: Ikea
13. Fisher-Price deluxe fastfinder backpack diaper bag
Costs: $59.99
Get it at: Bed Bath & Beyond
14. Best Dad Ever tumbler
Costs: $69.89
Get it at: Amazon
15. Deer sleep mask
Costs: $20.09
Get it at: Etsy
