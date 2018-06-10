EDITION
    • POLITICS
    06/10/2018 18:43 EDT | Updated 46 minutes ago

    6 Different Views Of This G7 Meeting Paint A Tense Picture Of Trump, Merkel, Trudeau, Others

    Donald Trump looks like he was isolating himself at the G7 summit in Quebec.

    Adam Scotti via Reuters
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and U.S. President Donald Trump discuss the joint statement following a breakfast meeting at the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Que. on June 9, 2018.

    It's common for world leaders to travel with official staff photographers, and what they capture is often revealing.

    Take, for example, several angles of the same scene of U.S. President Donald Trump and the other Group of Seven leaders at their summit in Charlevoix, Que. this weekend.

    The comparison of the official photos were shared on Twitter by German journalist Fabian Reinbold.

    Merkel's team posted the first photo on Saturday, calling the scene a "spontaneous meeting between two working sessions." It has since gone viral for the visual depiction of Merkel standing over Trump, who has his arms crossed.

    A shot from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's photographer Adam Scotti shows the Canadian leader standing next to Trump, looking up at the European leaders across from him.

    The two-day summit ended up being characterized by Trump's isolation. He:

    As they say, a picture says a thousand words. What do you see in the six different photos?

