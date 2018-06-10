It's common for world leaders to travel with official staff photographers, and what they capture is often revealing.

Take, for example, several angles of the same scene of U.S. President Donald Trump and the other Group of Seven leaders at their summit in Charlevoix, Que. this weekend.

The comparison of the official photos were shared on Twitter by German journalist Fabian Reinbold.

One scene - four different perspectives #G7



1) by Merkel's team 🇩🇪

2) by Macron's team 🇫🇷

3) by Conte's team 🇮🇹

4) by Trump's team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q3qaSfaiQS — Fabian Reinbold (@fabreinbold) June 9, 2018

...and two more:



5) by Trudeau's photographer 🇨🇦

6) by Abe's team 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/VGgFtNxQ6C — Fabian Reinbold (@fabreinbold) June 10, 2018

Merkel's team posted the first photo on Saturday, calling the scene a "spontaneous meeting between two working sessions." It has since gone viral for the visual depiction of Merkel standing over Trump, who has his arms crossed.

A shot from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's photographer Adam Scotti shows the Canadian leader standing next to Trump, looking up at the European leaders across from him.

The two-day summit ended up being characterized by Trump's isolation. He:

As they say, a picture says a thousand words. What do you see in the six different photos?