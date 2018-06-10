BERLIN — Europe will implement countermeasures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, voicing regret about President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw support for a Group of Seven communique.

"The withdrawal, so to speak, via tweet is of course ... sobering and a bit depressing," Merkel said in an ARD television interview following the G7 summit in Canada.

Just like Canada, the European Union is preparing countermeasures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Merkel said.

