    06/10/2018 16:47 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Trump's G7 Tweets 'Sobering And A Bit Depressing', Germany's Angela Merkel Says

    Europe will be implementing countermeasures against U.S. tariffs.

    Yves Herman / Reuters
    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a family photo session with the leaders of the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Que.

    BERLIN — Europe will implement countermeasures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, voicing regret about President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw support for a Group of Seven communique.

    "The withdrawal, so to speak, via tweet is of course ... sobering and a bit depressing," Merkel said in an ARD television interview following the G7 summit in Canada.

    Just like Canada, the European Union is preparing countermeasures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Merkel said.

