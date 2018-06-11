Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Are Just As Great As Dad

Just because you're picking out a last-minute gift for the dad in your life doesn't mean it can't still be special.
Dads are often the pushers of swings, the chasers of giggling kids, the cannonball'ers of pools — and we think their Father's Day gifts should be as great as they are. So we rounded up 15 gifts you can easily and quickly order online or pick up in a nearby store to make your dad (or your father figure) smile this Sunday.
1. Pops: Fatherhood In Pieces
Costs: $12.70
Get it at: Indigo
2. Pint and half pint T-shirts
Costs: $34.26
Get it at: Etsy
3. Father's Day keychain
Costs: $17.99
Get it at: Amazon
4. Acacia wood serving board
Costs: $16.99
Get it at: Simons
5. A Gifts of Hope goat
Costs: $75
Get it at: Plan International Canada
6. Whiskey decanter box set with holder
Costs: $64.95
Get it at: Pier 1 Imports
7. Nintendo Labo
Costs: $89.95
Get it at: Amazon
8. The Brewscovery box
Costs: kits start at $74
Get it at: The Brew Box Company
9. Cuisinart forged Japanese knife set, 14-piece
Costs: $99.99
Get it at: Canadian Tire
10. Jumpstart Canada's Best Dad T-shirt*
*All proceeds from the shirt go to Jumpstart, a charity that helps make sports and play accessible to all Canadian kids
Costs: $21.99
Get it at: Mark's
11. Birkenstock men's Arizona sandals
Costs: $135
Get it at: The Bay
12. Picnic Time six pack insulated beverage carrier
Costs: $26.99-$49.99
Get it at: Bed Bath & Beyond
13. Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada
Costs: $5.59
Get it at: Amazon
14. GÅRÖ / FREDÖN hammock with stand
Costs: $139.99
Get it at: Ikea
15. Superman golf club cover
Costs: $36.05
Get it at: Amazon
