Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Are Just As Great As Dad

Just because you're picking out a last-minute gift for the dad in your life doesn't mean it can't still be special.

Dads are often the pushers of swings, the chasers of giggling kids, the cannonball'ers of pools — and we think their Father's Day gifts should be as great as they are. So we rounded up 15 gifts you can easily and quickly order online or pick up in a nearby store to make your dad (or your father figure) smile this Sunday.

1. Pops: Fatherhood In Pieces

Indigo

Costs: $12.70

Get it at: Indigo

2. Pint and half pint T-shirts

Etsy

Costs: $34.26

Get it at: Etsy

3. Father's Day keychain

Amazon

Costs: $17.99

Get it at: Amazon

4. Acacia wood serving board

Simons

Costs: $16.99

Get it at: Simons

5. A Gifts of Hope goat

Plan International Canada

Costs: $75

Get it at: Plan International Canada

6. Whiskey decanter box set with holder

Pier 1 Imports

Costs: $64.95

Get it at: Pier 1 Imports

7. Nintendo Labo

Costs: $89.95

Get it at: Amazon

8. The Brewscovery box

The Brew Box Company

Costs: kits start at $74

Get it at: The Brew Box Company

9. Cuisinart forged Japanese knife set, 14-piece

Canadian Tire

Costs: $99.99

Get it at: Canadian Tire

10. Jumpstart Canada's Best Dad T-shirt*

Mark's

*All proceeds from the shirt go to Jumpstart, a charity that helps make sports and play accessible to all Canadian kids

Costs: $21.99

Get it at: Mark's

11. Birkenstock men's Arizona sandals

The Bay

Costs: $135

Get it at: The Bay

12. Picnic Time six pack insulated beverage carrier

Bed Bath & Beyond

Costs: $26.99-$49.99

Get it at: Bed Bath & Beyond

13. Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada

Amazon

Costs: $5.59

Get it at: Amazon

14. GÅRÖ / FREDÖN hammock with stand

Ikea

Costs: $139.99

Get it at: Ikea

15. Superman golf club cover

Amazon

Costs: $36.05

Get it at: Amazon

Also on HuffPost: