    • PARENTS
    06/11/2018 16:36 EDT | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Are Just As Great As Dad

    Only starting your shopping now? No problem.

    shapecharge via Getty Images

    Just because you're picking out a last-minute gift for the dad in your life doesn't mean it can't still be special.

    Dads are often the pushers of swings, the chasers of giggling kids, the cannonball'ers of pools — and we think their Father's Day gifts should be as great as they are. So we rounded up 15 gifts you can easily and quickly order online or pick up in a nearby store to make your dad (or your father figure) smile this Sunday.

    1. Pops: Fatherhood In Pieces

    Indigo

    Costs: $12.70

    Get it at: Indigo

    2. Pint and half pint T-shirts

    Etsy

    Costs: $34.26

    Get it at: Etsy

    3. Father's Day keychain

    Amazon

    Costs: $17.99

    Get it at: Amazon

    4. Acacia wood serving board

    Simons

    Costs: $16.99

    Get it at: Simons

    5. A Gifts of Hope goat

    Plan International Canada

    Costs: $75

    Get it at: Plan International Canada

    6. Whiskey decanter box set with holder

    Pier 1 Imports

    Costs: $64.95

    Get it at: Pier 1 Imports

    7. Nintendo Labo

    Costs: $89.95

    Get it at: Amazon

    8. The Brewscovery box

    The Brew Box Company

    Costs: kits start at $74

    Get it at: The Brew Box Company

    9. Cuisinart forged Japanese knife set, 14-piece

    Canadian Tire

    Costs: $99.99

    Get it at: Canadian Tire

    10. Jumpstart Canada's Best Dad T-shirt*

    Mark's

    *All proceeds from the shirt go to Jumpstart, a charity that helps make sports and play accessible to all Canadian kids

    Costs: $21.99

    Get it at: Mark's

    11. Birkenstock men's Arizona sandals

    The Bay

    Costs: $135

    Get it at: The Bay

    12. Picnic Time six pack insulated beverage carrier

    Bed Bath & Beyond

    Costs: $26.99-$49.99

    Get it at: Bed Bath & Beyond

    13. Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada

    Amazon

    Costs: $5.59

    Get it at: Amazon

    14. GÅRÖ / FREDÖN hammock with stand

    Ikea

    Costs: $139.99

    Get it at: Ikea

    15. Superman golf club cover

    Amazon

    Costs: $36.05

    Get it at: Amazon

