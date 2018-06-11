Summer isn't all piña coladas, bikinis and unicorn floaties.

That hot, sometimes humid, weather we've been experiencing can be the cause of undue greasy, sweaty and, consequently, shiny faces. It's a common summer beauty issue and one that's being addressed by all your favourite beauty brands.

Nobody wants to look like they just washed their face with a pizza slice, right?

With that in mind, we've done a little investigating and found some quality mattifying beauty products so you can enjoy the heat without worrying about turning into a literal hot mess.

1. The Mattifier Primer + Finisher by Estée Lauder

A post shared by Estée Lauder (@esteelauder) on Apr 20, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Primer is a great beauty product to wear year-round if you want to prolong your makeup and reduce shine, but it's especially important in the summer.

Estée Lauder offers a primer that specifically targets and controls shine. Apply it before foundation or wear it on its own for a lightweight coverage that blurs blemishes.

Buy it here: Estée Lauder, $45

2. Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers by Tatcha

A post shared by @oddinary on Aug 1, 2013 at 10:05am PDT

Made of 100 per cent abaca leaf, Tatcha's oil absorbing blotting papers are all natural and the ideal purse (or murse) companions.

If you're looking for something a little more luxe, these blotting papers have 23-karat gold flakes in each leaflet and will treat your skin to a delicate floral scent.

Buy it here: Sephora, $15

3. De-Slick Oil Control Makeup Setting Spray by Urban Decay

A post shared by Christy (@christy_tran09) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Urban Decay's De-Slick Oil Control Setting Spray is one of their top sellers for a good reason. If you tend to grease up pretty quick, you'll be dumbfounded to discover that their setting spray doesn't just deflect shine, it actually lowers the temperature of your makeup to help it stay in place.

Buy it here: Sephora, $40

4. Chia Seed No Shine Intense Hydrating Cream by The Face Shop

Even when it's hot and sticky out, don't skip out on moisturizer. If you're concerned that applying cream to oily skin will make the shine worse, hear us out. The Face Shop's Chia Seed No Shine Hydrating Cream contains cotton seed extract, an ingredient that sucks up excess sebum while delivering serious hydration vibes.

Buy it here: The Face Shop, $44

5. Take On The Day Mattifying Powder by Wet n Wild

A post shared by Daehoney Beauty Shop (@daehoneybeautyshop) on May 2, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

For a wallet-friendly mattifier, Wet n Wild never lets us down. Their product is formulated with light-reflecting powder and silica beads to control shine. It's the quick and dirty option that won't break the bank and, more importantly, works.

Buy it here: Well, $5.99

6. Infallible Pro-Matte 24-Hour Foundation by L'Oreal Paris

A post shared by De Carli Importados (@decarlimportados) on Jun 4, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

A drugstore foundation that promises matte skin and delivers is L'Oreal Paris' Infalliable Pro-Matte 24-Hour Foundation. The lightweight product offers medium coverage with a matte finish and comes in 22 shades — a step in the right direction as far as drugstore foundations go.

Buy it here: Walmart, $10.97

7. Anthelios Ultra Fluid Lotion SPF 60 by La Roche Posay

A post shared by LijaLinn (@lijalinn) on Jun 1, 2018 at 11:26pm PDT

When it comes to SPF, one of the leading complaints is that it leaves skin feeling greasy, sticky and smelling of an artificially flavoured tropical smoothie. This doesn't apply to La Roche Posay's Anthelios Ultra Fluid Lotion. Not only does it finish matte, it's also fragrance-free, paraben-free and absorbs quickly into the skin.

Buy it here: Shoppers Drug Mart, $29

8. Immaculate Liquid Powder Foundation Mattifying Oil Free by Hourglass

A post shared by Olivetree_Beauty (@olivetree_beauty) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

Summer may be all about dewy skin, but let's not exclude those who prefer a velvety matte finish – which is a lot of us. Hourglass is one of the undeniable favourites when it comes to matte foundations. Their liquid-to-powder formula contains bentonite clay, which sucks up 75 per cent of its weight in oil, not to mention it provides flawless coverage and has acne-fighting properties.

Buy it here: Sephora, $68

9. High-Adherence Silicone Primer by The Ordinary

A post shared by SKINCARE AND MAKE UP KOREA (@koreanskincare123) on May 19, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

We've come to know The Ordinary for delivering high-quality products for unusually low prices. Their primer is no different. Promising a perfect canvas to apply your makeup, their primer uses adaptive silicone to hydrate and mattify. For less than $5, we'll take five.

Buy it here: The Ordinary, $4.90

10. Starbucks napkins (seriously)

A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada) on Mar 28, 2018 at 4:41am PDT

In a pinch, it's a well-known fact that Starbucks napkins are highly absorbent. Whether you forgot your blotting papers at home or are simply in a frugal mood, many swear by the legendary brown napkins. If you're in the market for a DIY project, cut the napkins into small squares and dust with translucent setting powder. Voila, you now have homemade blotting paper.

Get them here: Starbucks stores

