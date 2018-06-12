EDITION
    06/12/2018 16:53 EDT | Updated 6 hours ago

    20 Gift Ideas For Teachers To Say 'Thank You' At The End Of The Year

    Show your appreciation for everything your child's teacher has done for them.

    FatCamera via Getty Images

    There are few people more influential in your child's life than their teacher, and with the end of the school year quickly approaching, you might be wondering how to show your appreciation for everything they've done for your young scholar this year.

    Most teachers say that a simple homemade thank you card is more than enough, but welcome other customized gifts in addition to classroom supplies.

    If you're looking for something to say "thanks" to your child's teacher, check out these 20 thoughtful gift ideas.

    1. Teacher voice tote

    Amazon

    This sassy tote bag is perfect for all those hard-working teachers who — let's face it — have to bust out their "teacher voice" more often than they might like.

    From $29.50, Amazon

    2. Teacher's little helper wine glass

    Indigo

    If you've found yourself having one too many parent-teacher sitdowns to discuss your child's behaviour during the school year, this wine glass along with a bottle of something nice is sure to say thanks, and sorry.

    $14, Indigo

    3. An amazing teacher is hard to find burlap print

    Etsy

    A thoughtful message on a creative backdrop — your child's teacher is sure to enjoy this custom gift.

    From $17.43, Etsy

    4. Mini custom name stickers

    Mabel's Labels

    Teacher's belongings are constantly being left all over, from the staff room to the library to the classroom. These labels will help ensure nothing stays missing for long.

    $18.99, Mabel's Labels

    5. Squish limited-editions box

    Squish Candies

    For the teacher with a sweet tooth, this box is fill with fun and festive treats sure to tickle their taste buds.

    $50, SquishCandies.com

    6. Dry-erase markers

    Walmart

    Many teachers still buy school supplies with their own money, so helping to ease the burden with a few end-of-the-year gifts of useful items is always appreciated.

    $10.47, Walmart.ca

    7. Hanging glass terrariums

    Amazon

    Brighten their space in the classroom or at home with a funky hanging terrarium. Fill with air plants or succulents for an added touch.

    $15.95, Amazon.ca

    8. Back-to-school kit

    Plan International

    Give the gift of school supplies in your favourite teacher's name with this thoughtful gift that helps those less fortunate.

    $40, Plan Canada

    9. Umbra crowd photo display

    Amazon

    This fun frame is sure to look right at home on teacher's desk and lets them proudly display up to 15 photos, cards, memos, artwork, or notes.

    $25, Amazon

    10. Giant donut pool float

    Mastermind Toys

    Teachers look forward to the summer break just as much as their students, so help them make the most of their time off.

    $19.99, Mastermind Toys

    11. The Thank You Book

    Indigo

    Why not say "thanks" to teacher and give a gift to the classroom library in one shot? This heartfelt story is sure to express your gratitude for all your teacher does.

    $10.03, Indigo

    12. Epic Blend Relax salt soak

    Epic Blend

    A year of teaching deserves a nice long relaxing soak, and these bath salts are just the ticket to unwind and recharge.

    From $5.98, Epic Blend

    13. Thank you teacher chocolate gift tin

    Purdys

    Crafted from 100 per cent sustainable cocoa, each purchase of this special gift set helps provide school supplies to children in rural cocoa-growing communities.

    $17, Purdys

    14. My Cinema Lightbox mini

    Well.ca

    This cute little lightbox is a fun way to show teacher that you care with a personalized message. Come September, they can use it to display a welcoming or inspirational message to their new students.

    $25.99, well.ca

    15. Cross Aventure fountain pens

    Staples

    Say thanks to your child's teacher with this beautiful fountain pen that's sure to get a lot of use marking papers.

    $49, Staples

    16. Stacked books teacher's key chain

    Zazzle

    Featuring an image of an apple atop a stack of books, this keychain can be customized with your child's teacher's name.

    $4.65, Zazzle

    17. Tea Is for Teacher mug

    Indigo

    Fill this cup with some delicious chocolates or a few sachets of premium tea for an extra special gift for your child's teacher.

    $12, Indigo.ca

    18. Supply a classroom

    World Vision

    Help supply a classroom or library in another part of the world with books, notebooks, and other needed supplies.

    From $50, World Vision

    19. Tim Hortons gift card

    Tim Hortons

    Let's face it, it takes a ton of caffeine to make it through the day when you have kids, even more so when you're in charge of 20+ all day long.

    Any denomination, Tim Hortons

    20. A handwritten note

    Getty Images

    You can never go wrong with a heartfelt note, and best of all, it's free!

