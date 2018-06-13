VICTORIA — Canadian author Stephen Reid who was once on the FBI's most wanted list for robbing banks and often on best seller lists for his literature has died after being admitted to hospital on Haida Gwaii on British Columbia's north coast.

Reid was 68 years old.

His wife, poet Susan Musgrave, says in a statement that Reid died Tuesday afternoon in Masset Hospital after being diagnosed with a lung infection and heart failure.

Her statement says when Reid was admitted to hospital killer whales came into the community inlet, which the local Haida First Nations believe is a sign that someone is going to die.

Reid's Canadian publishing house,Thistledown Press, says in a statement, the author held a large audience of readers who understood he knew about prison life after having served time in more than 20 American and Canadian prisons over 40 years.

Reid was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Canada for the 1999 shoot-out with police during a robbery of a Victoria bank.