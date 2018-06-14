How Canada's Loyalty Rewards Programs Compare, According To Ratehub

Many of Canada's largest retailers have some form of loyalty program, some of which are better utilized if you have an accompanying credit card. But are they worth it?

Loyalty programs in Canada are changing. Canadian Tire recently revamped their rewards program to include other retailers. The Triangle program allows you to earn points at Sport Chek, Mark's, Atmosphere, and other stores.

And following the acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart by Loblaw, their two rewards programs were merged to form PC Optimum, which allows users to earn points at all the parent company's stores. Both PC Optimum and Triangle users can earn more points with a Mastercard available through the programs.

Financial product comparison site Ratehub, which often does roundups of Canada's best credit cards, partnered with HuffPost Canada to compare some of the biggest loyalty programs out there, and how to maximize your rewards.

Ratehub/HuffPost Canada

