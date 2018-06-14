There are a lot of controversial issues surrounding the federal government's plan to legalize marijuana later this year, but one topic that might spring up at the dinner table could be: should we smoke weed with the kids?

Now, a new survey is shedding some light on how Canadians feel about lighting up with their parents, and their answers may surprise Mom and Dad (and make smoking a joint around their adult children a bit easier).

Cannabis technology company Lift & Co. surveyed 1,547 Canadians across the country from June 6 to June 7 to find out how many would be willing to smoke pot with their parents post-legalization.

According to the survey, 14 per cent of respondents said they would consider getting high with their mom and dad. And that number was considerably higher for millennials: 24 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 24 said they would consider getting high with either Mom or Dad.

Additionally, 14 per cent of Gen-Xers (age 35 to 54 years old) said they would consider smoking pot with either one of their parents, while six per cent of people 55 or older said they would consider smoking with their dad — a number that shrank to five per cent when they considered smoking with their mom.

According to survey results, Saskatchewan natives are the most eager to light up with their parents, with 25 per cent of respondents saying they would consider smoking weed with Dad and 23 per cent with Mom.

The numbers were lowest in Quebec, with seven per cent saying they would consider getting high with their dad and only four per cent saying they would smoke a joint with their mom.

The biggest parental split was in the Atlantic provinces, where only 10 per cent of people said they would consider smoking with their dad, but 24 per cent were willing to consider it with their mom.

Overall, Canadian millennials are more supportive of the legalization of marijuana than the general population. They're also the youngest demographic who will be able to take advantage of the government's decision once pot becomes legal.

Furthermore, it's up to the provinces and territories to decide the minimum age for cannabis use, but they are federally required to make the legal age no younger than 18 — many provinces have taken the Canadian Public Health Association's recommendation of 19 as a minimum age.

However, just because some teens may be able to smoke weed (legally) soon, doesn't always mean they should. Recent studies have shown that pot can have negative effects on the developing brain of teenagers, including disrupting the brain's functions regarding emotional self-control.

Legalization, which was originally projected to go into effect on Canada Day, has been pushed back to August or September. Just yesterday, the federal government rejected over a dozen Senate amendments to the law, including the proposed ban on homegrown weed.

