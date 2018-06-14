EDITION
CA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    06/14/2018 14:10 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Canadian Telecoms' Sales Practices To Be The Subject Of A Public Inquiry

    Navdeep Bains, the minister responsible for telecommunications, has asked the CRTC to launch an investigation.

    • Canadian Press
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Navdeep Bains, minister of innovation, science and economic development, speaks during the Public Policy Forum Canada Growth Summit 3 in Toronto, Thurs. April 12, 2018. Bains has ordered the CRTC to launch an investigation into telecoms' sales practices.

    OTTAWA — The federal government has ordered a regulatory investigation in the sales practices of Canada's largest telecommunications companies.

    The minister for telecommunications, Navdeep Bains, says he wants a public inquiry that will hear from Canadians.

    Also on HuffPost Canada:


    Bains is directing the Canadian Radio-telecommunications Commission to conduct the investigation.

    CRTC chairman Ian Scott had previously declined calls for such an inquiry lodged earlier this year by two consumer advocacy groups.

    Also on HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:billing practicesBusinessCRTCNavdeep Bainsnewstelecoms Canada