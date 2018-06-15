Whether you're looking for a teeny bikini, a sporty surf suit, or the perfect one-piece, summer fun is simply that much better when you find a swimsuit you want to live in.

From suits with built-on SPF to mix-and-match two-pieces designed to flatter all body types, we've compiled this list of the best swimsuits $150 and under, so you can log less hours in the dressing room and spend more time in the sun!

Swimco

We love the trendy look of this ruffled one-shoulder bikini top paired with their cute bottom, both available from Canadian retailer Swimco, for sizzling surf style that stays put.

A band below the bust provides extra support, and the bottom's classic cut gives full bum coverage so you can enjoy the sunshine without worrying about your suit!

Swimco

This gorgeous floral one-piece features an off-the-shoulder ruffle with detachable shoulder straps and a double lining for subtle body shaping.

Designed with plus size figures in mind, this sweet suit from Raisins Curve, available at Swimco, is perfect for A to DD cups (it has side boning and an internal shelf bra for additional support) and for feeling flirty at the beach.

Snapper Rock

Whether you're looking to surf, stand-up paddle board, or just want sun-safe coverage this summer, we think these surf leggings from New Zealand family swimwear brand Snapper Rock are a stylish must-have for your seasonal sports.

The nautical navy stripes look stunning paired with a matching Snapper Rock triangle bikini top, and both pieces are made of UV50+ fabric that blocks 98 per cent of harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Lululemon

Beloved by yogis and runners, Lululemon takes their combination of technical details and eye-catching design to the beach with this long sleeve one-piece from their capsule collaboration with pro-surfer Malia Manuel.

Surf specific details like chin chafing protection and an easy pull-back zipper are combined with quick-dry, four-way stretch and UV-protected fabric that is salt and chlorine resistant.

Lululemon

What's not to love about this surf-inspired, UV-protected, chlorine- and salt-resistant two-piece in the perfect pink shade?

The criss cross back with cups that won't shift or slide and bikini bottoms that fit like a second skin mean that all your focus can be on surfing and swimming, with no unwanted suit slips!

Joe Fresh

We're not sure what we love more about this Joe Fresh Halter Swim Top: its trendy mesh and solid black athleisure look, or its uber affordable price point!

Pair it with the Canadian brand's Control Swim Brief Bottom, featuring a flattering high waist and pretty side panel ruching, for a stylish and sporty day of summer fun.

Swimco

We consider this swim short from Swimco a summer wardrobe essential. Designed for curvy figures, it features adjustable tie sides to customize coverage, and a flat laying waist band for a comfortable fit.

Mix and match options are endless with classic black, but we particularly love it with the playful print of this Raisins Curve ruffled bikini top, to show off those killer curves.

Rash Guard

We're currently obsessing over this classic navy top with subtle gold detailing, which also features extra protection from the sun (all of the brand's pieces provide protection from 98 per cent of UVB and UVA rays).

Perfect for water sports, beach time with the kids, or simply looking sleek, this UV50+ quick drying piece has a front zipper for easy wear, comfortable flat lock stitching, and looks stunning with the brand's Florence bikini bottom, with co-ordinating gold and white stripes.

Swimsuits For All

We couldn't be happier with the sunny pineapple print and flattering fit of this bikini. Designed for plus size figures, this suit has detachable straps for the structured underwire bikini top and stylish high waisted, lined bikini bottoms to ensure we hit the beach feeling absolutely gorgeous!

Miraclesuit

A glamorous travel essential, this black mesh tankini top provides a slimming fit and Lycra-enhanced shaping that easily transitions from pool time to an evening out.

Fitting up to a D cup with adjustable straps and a soft, comfy cup bra, this mix and match separate works just as nicely with a Miraclesuit ultra high waisted brief as it does with wide leg pants or a summer skirt.

Also on HuffPost: