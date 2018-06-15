Meghan Markle Can’t Stop Gushing About ‘Best Husband Ever’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle just had her first official public engagement without her husband, Prince Harry, on Thursday, but that doesn't mean she wasn't thinking of him the whole time.

According to multiple reports, the Duchess of Sussex described Harry as "the best husband ever" to many of the locals in Chester, U.K. during her first solo outing with the Queen.

WireImage The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II depart Chester Town Hall, where they attended lunch on June 14.

Well-wisher Jo Richards was one of the lucky royal fans who got to speak with Markle, Hello magazine reports.

"Meghan looked simply perfect, she is actually draw droopingly gorgeous," Richards said. "Then I asked her was she enjoying married life and she said 'Harry is the best husband ever,' she was so sweet."

AFP/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex greets well-wishers during her visit to Chester on June 14.

Sharon Briscoe, who travelled from Chirk, Wales just to see Markle, also got the chance to ask the former "Suits" star about life as a newlywed, People magazine reports.

"It is wonderful. I'm really enjoying it," the 36-year-old royal replied.

When Briscoe, 61, added, "Give our love to Harry and look after him," Markle replied, "I will do. That means an awful lot to us. He's the best husband ever."

Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19.

Markle and Harry tied the knot less than one month ago at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with roughly 29 million U.S. viewers and 18 million U.K. viewers tuning in.

Following their nuptials, the pair went on honeymoon to two undisclosed countries in East Africa, a source recently shared with E! News.

AFP/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House on May 19.

Ever since Markle and Harry got engaged in November, the pair has never shied away from showing PDA or gushing about each other to fans and the media.

During their first interview as an engaged couple, Harry revealed, "The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect."

Although the prince hasn't spoken about married life just yet, a source told People magazine that the royal couple is "blissfully happy together and have been since the very beginning."

"There really are no two people as made for each other as they are," the insider added. "They share such a passion for philanthropy and helping others — that really was the bond that made everything click."

The pair is expected to travel to Australia and New Zealand in October for their first royal tour together.