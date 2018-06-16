TORONTO — A 21-year-old man from Markham, Ont., has been charged with attempted murder after two young sisters were injured in a shooting at a Toronto playground.

Toronto police say they arrested Sheldon Eriya in Pickering on Friday in connection with the brazen daylight shooting that sent the girls, aged five and nine, to hospital on Thursday.

Toronto Police Sheldon Eriya

He was due to appear in court on Saturday morning.

Police previously said a man approached a park in east Toronto where 11 children were playing and allegedly opened fire at a man nearby.

They say the young sisters were struck, and were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Both have since undergone surgery and are now in stable condition.

Police say Eriya has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of a crime.

Police say two suspects wanted in connection to the incident are still outstanding.