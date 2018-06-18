Video platform YouTube announced Monday it's bringing its music streaming service to Canada.

YouTube Music will feature music videos, customized playlists, and personalized recommendations.

The service also has a smart search feature, which helps users find a song even if its name is only just on the tip of their tongue.

Similar to Spotify, there are two tiers of subscriptions. The premium service, which is ad-free and includes free downloads, is free for the first three months and $9.99 a month after that, or $14.99 for up to six family members in the same household.

Screenshot/YouTube Music The company is offering a three-month free trial of YouTube Music Premium.

The service also launched in at least 11 other countries, including Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K.

The company also announced the launch of YouTube Premium in Canada. Formerly YouTube Red, subscribers can pay $11.99 a month (or $17.99 for a family plan) to get all the benefits of YouTube Music's premium service, as well as ad-free watching and downloads across all of YouTube, and access to exclusive shows.

