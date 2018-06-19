Three million refugees escaping the Syrian civil war have flowed into neighbouring Turkey. There's a streamlined process to help them, but others trying to travel through the country in hopes of better lives in Europe aren't so lucky.This project is about those millions of others — asylum seekers and migrants from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and throughout Africa — who have fled war and repression, but are often caught in limbo.follows their journeys through Turkey's two-tiered immigration process, and reveals the complex system faced by non-Syrians as they try to start new lives in Europe.

