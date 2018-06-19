EDITION
CA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA
    06/19/2018 10:54 EDT | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Suman Virk, Mother Of Slain Teen Reena Virk, Dies At 58

    Several media outlets reported Suman Virk died in an accident.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
    Suman Virk, mother of murdered teen Reena Virk, and her son Aman, left, talk to reporters outside court in Vancouver Thursday, April 20, 2000 following the sentencing of Kelly Ellard who was convicted in the killing.

    VICTORIA — The mother of slain Victoria-area teen Reena Virk, whose death more than two decades ago made international headlines about youth bullying, has died.

    Suman Virk was 58 years old.

    British Columbia Premier John Horgan offered his condolences on Twitter after several media outlets reported Virk died in an accident.

    The B.C. Coroners Services says it is in the early stages of an investigation into a death in Victoria of a female in her late 50s but could not confirm her identity due to privacy reasons.

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    Reena Virk was 14 years old in 1997 when she was swarmed and beaten by six teenage girls and later attacked and drowned by two other teens, Warren Glowatski and Kelly Ellard, both found guilty of second-degree murder.

    Last November, about 200 people gathered outside a historic school that overlooks the beach near where Virk was killed to mark the 20-year anniversary of the teen's death.

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:British Columbiakelly ellardreena virksuman virk