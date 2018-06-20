With the official start of summer less than a day away, now's the perfect time to update your beauty closet for the warmer months.

Humidity, heat, and unavoidable sweat can present a challenge when it comes to managing your hair and skincare regimen, but with the addition of a handful of seasonably suitable products, it's easy to get ready for summertime adventures.

Check out our list below for the best summer beauty products — from soothing aloe mists, exfoliating scrubs, and after-sun sprays, we've got everything you need to feel refreshed all summer long.

Herbivore

This hair texturizing spray is one of our favourite seasonal beauty must-haves — it's what we reach for when summer heat gives us the option to ditch the blow drier in favour of natural looking, beachy waves.

Made with the same salinity as the Pacific Ocean, a few sprays of this mist will give your hair added waves and texture, and the aloe vera will stop your hair from drying out. Even just spraying a bit on your face and body will feel good, what with the delicious tropical coconut and vanilla aroma.

Best of all, no animal testing was conducted on any of the plant-based, organic ingredients.

Summer is the season to show a little more skin, and we're obsessed with the sugary soft texture of this body scrub to keep us feeling velvety smooth.

100 per cent natural and made with organic ingredients, this unique combination of sugar and salt grains and plant-based oils conditions and exfoliates without irritating, and prevents in-growns between waxes — an absolute beauty essential for sweet summer skin!

Unwrapped Life

We are all about beauty solutions that are as equally beneficial to us as they are to the Earth, and Unwrapped Life's Wildcrafted Solid Shampoo and Conditioner Bars make us excited to keep our hair clean this summer.

Packaged in the cutest perfect-for-travelling reusable tins and full of all-natural ingredients, we can't stop smelling our Stimulator Shampoo Bar made from French green clay, matcha green tea, and eucalyptus.

Bonus: this formulation helps with thinning hair and can be helpful post-partum.

Earth Luxe

A good sweat while exercising outdoors is a great way to enjoy the warm weather, but at the same time it's nice to keep odour to a minimum.

Canadian brand Earth Luxe has us and our workout partners covered with their naturally scented, aluminum-free, coconut deodorant that keeps excessive sweat at bay with a sweet hint of the tropics.

Basd

Organic, non-gmo ingredients and a sexy summer scent are exactly what we want to rub into our skin post-shower, and this body lotion checks all the boxes with its plant-based, cruelty free formulation.

Organic coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera juice, and sunflower oil leave skin feeling hydrated and healthy, and the scent of summery sandalwood is simply perfect for the hotter months.

Herbivore

Despite our best efforts to cover up and apply sunscreen, hours of summer fun can sometimes result in mildly irritated skin, so we keep Herbivore's After Sun Soothing Aloe Mist on hand for instant, all-natural, skin-soothing relief.

Made with organic, plant-based, food grade ingredients like peppermint and lavender essential oil to calm — and aloe vera to heal — our skin, we like to keep a bottle in the refrigerator for an extra cooling spritz.

Pai

Outdoor activities mixed in with a little sweat, as well as unavoidable environmental pollution, means a deep cleanse for our skin is particularly important in the summer months.

We love the instant freshening up we get from this mask, which hydrates the skin in eight to 10 minutes. Cruelty-free, vegan, and made with natural and organic ingredients like strawberry leaf and rosehip extract, this mask is suitable for even the most sensitive skin and comes with a soft muslin cloth.

Shoppers Drug Mart

While most of us love the summer heat, for those of us with oily, acne-prone skin, the hot weather requires a targeted product to deep cleanse and reduce shine.

Reversa's vegan and cruelty free Acnex Purifying Cleansing Gel treats existing blemishes and prevents new ones without stripping skin of moisture, thanks to natural ingredients like plant extracts and witch hazel that soothe and clear the skin.

Shoppers Drug Mart

The impact of environmental stress, especially for those who live in urban areas, can have significant wear and tear on our skin, so this multi-protective SPF 30 is a must-have.

Derived from plant-sourced ingredients, and rich in vitamin E and French Polynesian Kopara extract, this lightly tinted lotion moisturizes and hydrates for softer, sun- and pollution-protected skin.

Walmart

Although some of us love the mermaid look for summer, there are a few occasions where beach hair won't quite cut it and we need a stronger hold.

Thank goodness then for Ogx's Humidity Blocking Hairspray — infused with shea butter and marula oil, it's an essential item in our seasonal haircare arsenal for sleek, no-frizz style that defies the heat.

Omorovicza

We think this luxurious oil from Budapest beauty brand Omorovicza is the perfect way to show off your skin, and to treat yourself for all those hours logged in spin class!

Gently fragranced with ylang ylang and made with subtle gold particles, this paraben-free oil adds a brilliant summery glow to our bodies and hair.

