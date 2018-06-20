When we kicked off "Backbenchers" with the first episode in March, Doug Ford had just dipped his toes into Ontario politics, the prime minister had what we'll politely call a neutral relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada, as far as we knew, did not own a pipeline.

My, my, how things have changed.

On the season finale of "Backbenchers," we take a stroll through the rollercoaster storylines of the last few weeks and, with the help of our formidable Ottawa bureau chief Althia Raj, look ahead to what this summer holds for the three federal parties.

Then we get ... hats.

Watch the episode embedded above.

Thanks for tuning in for our show! We wish you an excellent summer full of good food, good times and preferably free of potentially catastrophic trade wars.

Until next time,

The Backbenchers team.

