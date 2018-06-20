Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told the House of Commons that marijuana will be legal in Canada by Oct. 17.

Trudeau made the remark in question period Wednesday, one day after the Senate voted to pass the Liberal government's bill to legalize and regulate the drug.

The Trudeau government initially aimed to have pot legal by the summer, but seven months of study in Senate extended that timeline. The government settled on the fall date after provinces and territories asked for eight to 12 weeks after royal assent to implement their own systems.

Tory MP Pierre Paul-Hus pressed Trudeau on whether he will respect the decision of governments in Quebec and Manitoba to ban home-grown pot. The Liberals' Bill C-45 permits Canadians to grow up to four plants per dwelling.

The prime minister did not directly answer that question but said his government has worked in partnership with provinces to take money away from organized crime and protect kids.

"We've been listening to the provinces who have been asking for more time to implement (the bill)," Trudeau said. "That's why we're accepting the request of the provinces and we will be legalizing it as Oct. 17, 2018."



Immediately after question period, NDP MP Don Davies lauded the passage of Bill C-45 as something that will end nearly 100 years of prohibition for an activity that most Canadians accept.

But in a sign of another debate that is still to come, Davies failed to gain the unanimous consent of the House for a motion calling on the government to "immediately provide pardons for those burdened by criminal records for cannabis offences that will soon be legal."

The House is expected to rise Wednesday as MPs return to the ridings for summer break.