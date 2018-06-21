What To Watch On Netflix Canada In July 2018

Cancel your summer plans because Netflix Canada's July 2018 offerings are going to take over your weekends. (Don't worry, you can still binge watch your favourite TV shows while drinking a margarita.)

From "Better Call Saul" Season 3, to the duchess-formerly-known-as-Meghan-Markle's last season of "Suits" (a.k.a. Season 7), to a ton of perfect summer movies such as "Hitch," "Kung Fu Panda 3," "Suicide Squad," and "District 9," you'll be bailing on that patio party in no time.

But, in our humble opinion, the most exciting title that's being released in July is "Orange is the New Black" Season 6, returning on July 27.

So what are you going to watch on Netflix Canada in July? Check out highlights below and find our selections under the gallery:

Movies:

"I, Tonya" — Available July 6

Competitive ice skater Tonya Harding rises amongst the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the activity is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes.

"District 9" — Available July 1

After years of segregation and forced labour, a race of stranded aliens enlists in a resistance movement spearheaded by a rogue government agent.

TV Shows:

"Orange is the New Black" Season 6 — Available July 27

In the wake of the riot, the women are taken to maximum security prison and face serious charges.

"Suits" Season 7 — Available July 12

In Season 7, Mike commences his career as a legitimate lawyer while Harvey starts angling to gain control of Pearson Specter Litt.

"Hinterland" Season 3 — Available July 31

Forsaking London for the rustic landscapes of Wales, a police detective with a troubled soul finds himself in a place with secrets as dark as his own.

"Good Girls" — Available July 3

Three suburban moms orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence — together.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in July 2018:

July 1:

"Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie"

"Dazed and Confused"

"Ghosts of Girlfriends Past"

"The Other Woman"

"Rio 2"

July 6:

"It's Complicated"

July 11:

"Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass"

July 14

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

July 25:

"Lie to Me" Seasons 1-3

July 27:

"Braveheart"

Correction: A previous edition of this story reported "Good Girls" as a movie, when it's a TV show. The error has been fixed.