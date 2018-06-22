J.D. Power Canada released their 2018 customer satisfaction rankings for TV and internet service, and none of the country's big telecoms — Rogers, Bell and Telus — ranked first.

Videotron, which services Quebec and some parts of New Brunswick and Ontario, was the highest ranking internet service provider in eastern Canada — a spot it has held for six years. Cogeco, which also serves the Quebec and Ontario markets, ranked second, and Bell ranked third.

Videotron also ranked highest for TV, with Shaw nabbing second and Cogeco ranking third.

In western Canada, Saskatchewan's provincially-owned Sasktel topped the chart for internet satisfaction, followed by Shaw — which mainly serves B.C. and the prairies — and Telus. Sasktel was also ranked highest for television, with Telus and Shaw swapping spots for the second and third spots.

J.D. Power's study was based on six factors for TV — ranked in order of importance: performance/reliability, cost, programming, communication, billing and customer service. For internet, the all the same factors were assessed, minus programming.

Young people more likely to use smart devices

Other notable patterns the study picked out were that younger generations (millennials and Gen Z) were more likely to use smart home devices than their older counterparts, with nearly one in five having at least one device. People with smart home products were also generally less price-sensitive and willing to pay more for better service, the survey showed.

People with gaming consoles were very likely to use them for the internet, and were more likely to cut ties to traditional TV providers by streaming content on their gaming systems.

Canada's big three telecoms have nearly 88 per cent of the country's market share combined — but complaints about their service are anything but uncommon: in late 2017, CBC News reported that consumer complaints were on the rise. An older J.D. Power survey also noted that the big three's second-tier providers — Bell's Virgin Mobile and Telus' Koodo — left customers more satisfied than their parent providers.