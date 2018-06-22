OTTAWA — Officials are promising shorter queue times for Canada Day festivities in the nation's capital this year, but heavy security measures will once again force revellers to endure enhanced screening and tightly controlled access to Parliament Hill.

Security was ramped up to its tightest and most restrictive levels ever last year for the Canada 150 celebrations.

Officials say the same measures are necessary again this year due to the current global threat environment.

Blair Gable / Reuters People wait on Parliament Hill during the 2017 Canada Day celebrations, despite the rain.

Police presence will be heavy throughout the city and multiple streets will be closed around the parliamentary precinct.

Access to Parliament Hill will be limited to a single entry point where members of the public will be screened using airport-style, walk-through metal detectors.

Last year, visitors endured lengthy waits in long line-ups and many complained of a lack of communication and co-ordination.

Officials say they have improved operations and promise line-ups will move more quickly and efficiently this year.

Using social media, video signage and 300 volunteers, crowds will be given up-to-date wait time estimates for all major attractions.

