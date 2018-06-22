OTTAWA — True to tradition, June has been a political gongshow.

In its last days before summer break, the House of Commons has been buzzing with activity. Parliament passed the Liberal government's bill to legalize recreational marijuana — a day after the party got smoked in a rare byelection defeat.

Compared to its first year, the Liberal government has made progress in getting bills passed. But not without vocal criticisms, opposition delay tactics, and pulling a few strategies of their own.

Listen to the full "Follow-Up" episode:

