    • POLITICS
    06/22/2018 09:00 EDT | Updated 34 minutes ago

    'Follow-Up' Podcast: Parliament Wraps With Legal Bud And A Conservative Twist

    House of Commons hijinks return Sept. 17.

    Chris Wattie / Reuters
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reflected in a monitor while speaking during a news conference in Ottawa on June 20, 2018.

    OTTAWA — True to tradition, June has been a political gongshow.

    In its last days before summer break, the House of Commons has been buzzing with activity. Parliament passed the Liberal government's bill to legalize recreational marijuana — a day after the party got smoked in a rare byelection defeat.

    🎧 Check Out More Episodes of 'Follow-Up':


    Compared to its first year, the Liberal government has made progress in getting bills passed. But not without vocal criticisms, opposition delay tactics, and pulling a few strategies of their own.

    Listen to the full "Follow-Up" episode:

    You can also get it on iTunes and Google Play.

