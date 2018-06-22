EDITION
CA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    06/22/2018 11:49 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Yogurt Spill Shuts Down Highway 401

    The lanes are blocked off to prevent any yogurt-based traffic accidents.

    • The Canadian Press
    Ontario Provincial Police/The Canadian Press
    Police say cleanup efforts are underway after a transport truck collision that spilled yogurt onto a busy stretch of Hway. 401 in Toronto's east end.

    TORONTO - Provincial police say cleanup efforts are underway after a transport truck collision spilled yogurt onto a busy stretch of highway in Toronto's east end.

    Officers say the truck was travelling westward on Highway 401 when it hit the support posts for an electronic sign.

    They say the truck's trailer ripped open in the collision.

    Police have released photos of the incident which appear to show the entire right-hand side of the trailer had been shorn off.

    Officers say multiple lanes of Hwy. 401 are blocked while authorities clean up the mess.

    Also on HuffPost:

    • The Canadian Press
    MORE:highway 401Newstrafficweird newsyogurt