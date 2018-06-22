TORONTO - Provincial police say cleanup efforts are underway after a transport truck collision spilled yogurt onto a busy stretch of highway in Toronto's east end.

Officers say the truck was travelling westward on Highway 401 when it hit the support posts for an electronic sign.

Update:#Hwy401 WB at Meadowvale, cleanup nearly complete after a load of yogurt spilled onto the highway.

Est. 30 min for full reopening pic.twitter.com/8Rzj9T28Ir — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 22, 2018

Yogurt mess on #Hwy401 WB at Meadowvale Rd https://t.co/P8mGAizsTI — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 22, 2018

They say the truck's trailer ripped open in the collision.

Police have released photos of the incident which appear to show the entire right-hand side of the trailer had been shorn off.

Officers say multiple lanes of Hwy. 401 are blocked while authorities clean up the mess.

