    • LIVING
    06/23/2018 15:25 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago

    Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Of 'Game Of Thrones' Are Married Now

    No bloodshed was reported at the wedding.

    Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
    Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, after their wedding.

    All hail the true king and queen in the North!

    "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot at a Scottish church on Saturday before heading to a real-life castle for the reception. Harington plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series, while Leslie played his ill-fated lover, the wildling Ygritte.

    The ceremony took place at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire, followed by a reception at Wardhill Castle ― an estate owned by Leslie's family, according to the BBC. The guest list was packed with the co-stars from the show, including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Peter Dinklage, Harper's Bazaar reports.

    The two have dated off and on since 2012, and Harington proposed in September.

    Take a look at the pics that were promised, below:

