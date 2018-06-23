Canada has been making international news headlines for a ton of reasons in the last few weeks: the fact our federal government will officially legalize weed this fall, the threat of a trade war with our neighbour and closest trading ally, our status as one of the North American hosts of the 2026 World Cup.

But something else caught the eye of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, football player, and all-around woke bae Terry Crews: this week's yogurt spill on a highway in Toronto.

Thoughts and prayers to Toronto today 😢 https://t.co/uQVvCn5xG7 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) June 22, 2018

In case you missed the story that launched a thousand puns, a transport truck carrying yogurt down Hwy. 401 collided with the support posts for an electronic sign on Friday, ripping open the truck's entire right side and spilling yogurt all over and closing down several lanes of the highway. A dairy bad day, indeed. (Sorry.)

As fans of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" know, Crews' character on the show (also named Terry) is such a huge yogurt fan that "Terry loves yogurt" has become one of his most-used catchphrases. He's shared his favourite smoothie recipe, which includes berry-flavoured Greek yogurt, with Dr. Oz. Crews has said in interviews that the character is based on himself, and that he shared a lot of characteristics with his fictional counterpart. "The best thing about Terry Jeffords is that he's me," he told The Source in 2014. "He is me. Terry loves yogurt, I love yogurt. Terry loves his family, I love my family." (Note that order.)

Crews apparently even has an upcoming line of of berry-flavoured frozen yogurt pops. Try to guess the name.

They reached the "next stage" of development as of March 2017, according to a more recent Instagram post on Crews' account, and Crews Arts Ltd. filed a trademark application this spring, but there doesn't seem to be any public information about when the products will actually be in stores. We'll keep you updated on this important Terry Crews-related information as soon as we hear more.

COMING SOON! BERRY CREWS YOGURT PROTEIN POPS!!! A HEALTHY FROZEN TREAT!

A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

It's no surprise he wanted to weigh in on what happened on the 401 this week. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers, Terry, and we wish you a life free from yogurt spills.

