Prepare to be amazed: these days a trip to the racetrack is so much more than just horseplay! Packed with good food and fabulous events, there's something for everyone and every occasion, from planning a meeting to just hanging with friends. And whether it's Woodbine Mohawk Park, Clinton Raceway, Woodbine Racetrack, Georgian Downs, Grand River Raceway, Rideau Carleton Raceway or any other Ontario locale, there are lots of venues to discover.

In partnership with OLG, here's a handful of activities that are sure to enhance your day or night at the track.

DronG via Getty Images

Feast on fare with flair

You'll discover a bevy of buffet and dining choices at your fingertips between or during races. Georgian Downs, for example, has fish 'n' chip Fridays, a Sunday meatloaf special and a Monday offering of chicken parmesan. Meanwhile Grand River Raceway is another great spot with the Getaway Restaurant and Chef's Features, the latter providing everything from steak and pasta to an all-day breakfast menu. And of course Woodbine Mohawk Park has a myriad of choices from the Harvest Kitchen (MHK), to the Terrace Dining Room and Marketplace Eatery.

Getty

Save time for live music

Planning a date? From post time to after dark, you can often find live music or entertainment in between races. For example, Woodbine Mohawk Park on Friday and Saturday evenings host an array of musical talent, including the High Rollers, Strictly Tempo and Beggars By Choice, just to name a few.

OLG

See the action up close and personal

While watching from an air-conditioned area offers up its own satisfaction on hot, humid summer nights, it's equally cool to get close to the horseracing action. Try a paddock tour, offered at many Ontario tracks during non-racing hours. Or claim your spot along the rail to catch a more intimate look at the races. If that's not close enough, there's the "NEIGHborhood" experience at Grand River Raceway which offers the chance to have your picture taken in the winner's circle.

UberImages via Getty Images

Host a team building bonanza

Woodbine Racetrack has several different venues for entertaining clients or hosting one-of-a-kind team building events. The Woodbine Club Suite is great for meetings or receptions with its fourth-floor vista providing plenty of room for groups of roughly 20-25 people. If bigger is better, try the Northern Dancer Room with stellar views of the track's finish line, or the cozier Munnings Room.

simonmayer via Getty Images

Enhance your expertise

If you don't have a ton of experience wagering on horse races, have no fear: the race program is a great tool for context and content relating to each race. Whatever track you're heading to, every venue has their own materials and accessible information to help you pick your horses!*

From incredible food to awesome live entertainment, a day or night at the racetrack is packed with exhilarating fun that everyone can enjoy.

*You must be 18 years of age or older to place a bet.