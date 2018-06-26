Bryan Adams Slyly Denies Ever Dating Princess Diana

Bryan Adams does not deny that he paid Princess Diana several secret visits at Kensington Palace, but he insists any rendezvous was strictly platonic as they were, simply, "great friends."

The "Cloud Number Nine" singer and photographer addressed the royal romance rumours head-on during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live!" on Monday.

Princess Diana's former bodyguard Paul Burrell recently took credit for arranging the alleged trysts between the two in an episode of "I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia" in May, leading host Andy Cohen to ask Adams to set the record straight during a game of "Plead the Fifth."

Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace.

"Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace," said Cohen. "How would you characterize your relationship with Princess Diana?"

"Great friends... And she didn't sneak me in, I would just roll up," said Adams.

Cohen followed, and asked Adams if the two were "friends with benefits."

Olivier Samson Arcand/NHLI via Getty Images Bryan Adams performs during the second intermission of the 2017 Scotiabank NHL 100 Classic on December 16, 2017 in Ottawa.

"She was just... we were good friends," said Adams.

Adams has a long history with the royal family, having photographed Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on several occasions, and even penning the 1984 track "Diana" after the Princess of Wales. He also collaborated with Prince Harry at both his photo exhibition of wounded veterans and by performing opposite Bruce Springsteen at the closing ceremonies of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Prince Harry with @bryanadams & some of his #wounded: the legacy of war injured veterans @SomersetHouse pic.twitter.com/XCXo64bK3E — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 11, 2014

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee most recently wrote the music and lyrics for "Pretty Woman: The Musical," which will officially open on Broadway on July 20. Perhaps audiences will see then if he drops any playful references to his late "great friend."

Do you believe Adams' story? Check out his clip on Watch What Happens Live! below:

