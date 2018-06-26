Meghan Markle Wows In Prada At The Queen’s Young Leaders Awards

Meghan Markle is pretty in pink!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with her husband, Prince Harry, and Her Majesty on Tuesday for the Queen's Young Leaders Awards reception at Buckingham Palace.

The event recognizes and celebrates "exceptional young people from across the Commonwealth" who are "dedicated to making lasting change in their community and beyond." This is the fourth and final year the awards reception will take place, its official website notes.

PA Wire/PA Images Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.

For the special occasion, Markle opted for a pale pink, short-sleeved top featuring double-breasted buttons and a matching skirt by Prada.

This is a refreshing change in designer, as the 36-year-old has worn Givenchy to many of her previous royal events, including her first royal ascot, her first solo outing with the Queen and, of course, her royal wedding.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.

To complete her reception look, Markle accessorized with a classic black clutch and black Aquazzura pumps.

If the brand Aquazzura sounds familiar to you, it's because Markle wears their shoes often. Most notably, the duchess wore their Matilde lace-up pumps for her engagement photo call in November, and wore white mesh-and-satin heels to match her second wedding gown by Stella McCartney in May.

The Queen and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Eussex, enter the ballroom at Buckingham Palace for the @QueensLeaders awards ceremony pic.twitter.com/vb5eH4T7h7 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) June 26, 2018

Clearly Markle chose a winning outfit for her latest public appearance, as royal fans had nothing but praise for her Prada fashion choice.

Meghan Markle looks stunning in Prada at The #QueensYoungLeaders Awards Ceremony 😍 pic.twitter.com/QYbCvMJcA7 — Meghan Markle Style ✨ (@MeghanMFashion) June 26, 2018

Has to be my favourite Meghan Markle outfit since she's become the #DuchessOfSussex !! pic.twitter.com/1pb5jsY9k2 — IDK (@HRHPrincessOM) June 26, 2018

They look so good ❤️❤️😊.... Also can someone tell or guess what highlighter does Meghan wear? Because oh My God look at that glow 😍😍 NEED THAT😍😍 #meghanmarkle #DuchessofSussex pic.twitter.com/Qnt8NEKc1f — Anne (@bookishlynni) June 26, 2018

Markle's relatable style is the reason she's become a fashion icon so quickly, and why she's the first member of the Royal Family to be nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Style Icon.

As the editors of Meghan's Mirror explained to The Independent: "[Markle's] style is modern and on-trend, while still remaining down-to-earth and relatable. People love that her style is familiar, and we could dress in similar outfits for our everyday, 'non-royal' lives."

PA Wire/PA Images The Duchess of Sussex during a reception at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.

But pretty soon Markle's impact will go beyond her style choices as she continues to settle into her new role as a royal.

Ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex was appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen. At that time, Harry revealed that his wife would join him on this new endeavor.

The prince reiterated this during his speech at the Young Leaders Awards reception.

"I, together with my wife Meghan, look forward to convening young people from around The Commonwealth to hear your ideas, work with you to build platforms for you to collaborate and form partnerships, as we travel around in our work," he said, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

In addition to this, Markle is expected to become a patron of the Queen's Young Leaders Awards like her husband, and will take over Her Majesty's role, the Mirror U.K. reports.

