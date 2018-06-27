Canada Day Outfits That Show Off Your True Patriot Love

Canadians can be subtle when it comes to acts of patriotism — especially in terms of fashion statements.

Unlike our American neighbours, we generally keep the Canadian flag out of our daily wardrobe — unless it's Canada Day (or the Olympics), of course — in which case, bring on all the maple leaves and red-and-white attire!

stevanovicigor

The weeks leading up to July 1st are when Canadian retailers start releasing limited-edition patriotic apparel, ranging from swimsuits to denim jackets. This year is no different, so you don't have to worry about not showing enough Canadian pride.

Here are some of our favourite patriotic pieces to ring in our country's 151st birthday.

1. Varsity Striped Canada Day T-Shirt

Urban Planet

The athleisure look seems to be perennially trendy. Celebrate Canada Day looking sporty and patriotic in Urban Planet's wallet-friendly Varsity Canada Day T-shirt.

Buy it here: Urban Planet, $14.99

2. Hudson's Bay Company Unisex Faded Stripe Cotton Tee

Hudson's Bay

For a subtle nod to our country, classic HBC stripes are a fairly recognizable symbol of Canadiana.

Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $45

3. Home Is Canada Denim Jacket

Peace Collective

With a closet staple like Peace Collective's denim jacket, you can show your love for Canada every day. The sleek black jacket is made from lightweight denim and features letter embroidery on the back and a maple leaf on the left arm.

Buy it here: Peace Collective, $85

4. Canada Collection Sparkle Ball Necklace Cluster

Hillberg & Berk

Hillberg & Berk is proudly Canadian and they don't just talk the talk. The Saskatchewan-based jewelry company released their Canada Collection, which features sparkly red-and-white crystals. We especially love their patriotic Sparkle Ball Necklace Cluster, which is made of sterling silver and Swarovski crystals.

Buy it here: Hillberg & Berk, $130

5. Canada Fleece Shorts

Joe Fresh

Joe Fresh always remembers its hometown roots. Without fail, the Canadian-founded company always releases a collection of patriotic pieces. This year, we had a hard time choosing a favourite, but these simple fleece shorts caught our eye and look perfect for celebrating Canada Day on the beach.

Buy it here: Joe Fresh, $19

6. Arborist Mountie Horseman Sweatshirt

Drake General Store

It doesn't get more patriotic than wearing a Mountie print sweater on Canada Day. The Drake General Store's in-house brand, Arborist, is responsible for this playful graphic crewneck sweater that's both chic, modern and just plain funny. They also have this sweater in child size, so you can match with your little one.

Buy it here: Drake General Store, $79.95

7. Maple Leaf Halter Bather

Tuck Shop Trading Co.

Given the many pristine Canadian lakes we have to swim in, it seems appropriate to pay homage by doing so in a maple leaf print swimsuit. Toronto-based brand Tuck Shop Trading Co. designed the limited-edition swimsuit in honour of Canada 150, but two styles (tank and halter) remain available for this year's festivities.

Buy it here: Tuck Shop Trading Co., $158

8. La Canadienne Baseball Hat

Province of Canada

Let everyone know where you're from by donning this cheeky baseball cap by Province of Canada.

Buy it here: Province of Canada, $56

9. Moose Munster Sweater

Moose Knuckles

As it cools down in the evening and you're preparing to watch the fireworks, slip on this very Canadian sweater by Moose Knuckles. Don't worry, their Moose Munster won't hurt you.

Buy it here: Moose Knuckles, $250

10. Blazon Jersey Dress

Roots

You may get mistaken for a walking Canadian flag in this patriotic dress from Roots, but is that really a bad thing on Canada Day? We think not.

Buy it here: Roots, $54

11. Love Canada Charm

Pandora

You love Canada, but you're not much for brazen displays of patriotism. That's OK because you can always add this little token of northern pride to your Pandora charm bracelet.

Buy it here: Pandora, $55

12. Hanging Flag Unisex Tee

Kootenay Knit & Apparel

For a simple declaration of Canadian pride, slip into this hanging flag T-shirt by B.C.-based company Kootenay Knit & Apparel. Just for Canada Day, the proudly Canadian company is offering 20 per cent off everything on their website (excluding clearance items).

Buy it here: Kootenay Knit & Apparel, $11.40

13. Old Navy Relaxed Logo Sweatshirt

Old Navy

For an American company, Old Navy is paying a surprising amount of attention to their northern neighbour. Every member of the family can show their Canadian pride with Old Navy's Canada Collection. We especially love this simple sweatshirt that pays homage to our affinity for the patriotic colour red and maple leaves.

Buy it here: Old Navy, $40

14. CBC Hockey Night in Canada Tube Socks

Drake General Store

Socks paired with shorts are allowed only on Canada so just you can show off your CBC Hockey Night in Canada tube socks. We're going to assume they have Canadian hockey icon Don Cherry's seal of approval.

Buy it here: Drake General Store, $12

Also on HuffPost: