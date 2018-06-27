EDITION
    06/27/2018 12:08 EDT

    Michael Bublé To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2019

    He and wife Luisana Lopilato are also expecting their third child next year.

    • Canadian Press
    Lalo Yasky/Getty Images
    Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble attend the premiere of 'Perdidas' at the Hoyts Dot Cinemas on April 16, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Canadian crooner Michael Buble will be getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

    The singer from Burnaby, British Columbia, is one of the entertainers named by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the honour.

    Others in the class of 2019 include actors Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Daniel Craig.

    Buble hosted the Juno Awards in Vancouver in March, where he announced that his wife, Luisana Lopilato, is expecting their third child.

    Phillip Chin/Getty Images
    Juno Host Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato attend the red carpet at The 2018 Juno Awards at Rogers Arena on March 25, 2018 in Vancouver.

    Other accolades under the singer's belt include two Grammys, a Canadian Screen Award and Governor General's Performing Arts Award.

    The 42-year-old returned to the stage this year after taking time off when his son Noah underwent treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

