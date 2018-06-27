Tess Holliday Is Done Justifying Her Weight To Online Critics

Battling online trolls is part of the job when you're in the limelight, but Tess Holliday has had enough.

The body-positive model has often faced backlash for her size and weight, and now she's speaking out about how some people's concerned comments are actually abuse in disguise.

"In the beginning I used to say, 'I'm healthy, my cholesterol's fine, I don't have high blood pressure, I don't have diabetes,'" the 32-year-old told Self magazine in a new interview.

"By telling people that you see a doctor, and telling people that you're healthy, it's perpetuating the abuse against bigger bodies and the mindset that we owe it to people to be healthy. The reality is I don't owe you shit and I don't have to prove that I'm healthy or not, because it is nobody's business."

Holliday has always been open about her experience with body shaming, but in her interview with Self, she revealed that during her pregnancy in 2016, comments became particularly cruel and abusive.

"When I got pregnant, I was flooded with a bunch of stuff," she told the mag. "I was flooded with, 'You're gonna kill your baby because you're so fat,' and 'your baby's gonna come out deformed,' which is awful to say."

"I just refuse to go down that road, and to feel like I need to prove my health and my worth to people that don't care."

It's not just online strangers who have voiced their "concerns" for Holliday's health either. Last year, the 32-year-old revealed to her 1.6 million Instagram followers that she would be boycotting Uber after one of its drivers questioned her health because she is a plus-size woman.

People often associate slim bodies with health, but being lean doesn't necessarily mean a person is healthy — health comes in many shapes and sizes.

As Self editor-in-chief Carolyn Kylstra wrote in her editor's letter, "You don't know how healthy or unhealthy a person is just by looking at them, you don't know what their health goals and priorities are, and you don't know what they've already done or are planning to do for their health going forward."

Fellow plus-size model Ashley Graham, who has also experienced her fair share of body shaming, helped prove that health looks different on everyone by participating in an experiment on "Good Morning America" in 2015.

Graham and size-two model Abeba Davis both underwent a series of medical and fitness tests, which found that they both had normal levels of blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol, ABC News reports.

Fans are now applauding Holliday's explanation of why she'll no longer justify her weight to online trolls.

"I have such admiration for your words and your message," one wrote on Instagram.

Another added, "I struggle with body confidence and physical self love HARD but inspirational women like you are helping me to move forward and past it. Thank you for setting such a true and honest example of acceptance and love."

