Whether you call it the Markle Sparkle or the Markle Effect, people are obsessed with Meghan Markle's dazzling and highly covetable wardrobe/beauty/hair/face/general aura. And soon you'll be able to snag a piece of that sparkle IRL—for a price. Fans of the Duchess of Sussex have the opportunity to buy Meghan Markle's reception dress courtesy of designer Stella McCartney who's recreated the sexy white halter dress Markle wore to her royal wedding reception on May 19.

According to the brand, McCartney's "Made With Love" capsule collection will include 46 replicas of Markle's silk crepe wedding reception gown in white and black (23 of each colour in honour of her new store's London location at 23 Old Bond St.). The recreations of Markle's reception gown will reportedly be made with a sustainable viscose fabric, an unsurprising move for the British fashion designer and her commitment to ethical fashion.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry helps his new bride, the Duchess of Sussex, into the car as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House on May 19.

Here's the catch: In order to snag one of the gowns, you'll have to move quickly (and have several thousand dollars burning a hole in your pocket—The Telegraph reports that the gowns will be sold for £3,500, which is around $6,000 CAD). The dresses will be available only through private appointment at McCartney's new London store. Interested parties are instructed to email 23oldbond.store@stellamccartney.com in order to receive a personal invitation to view—and potentially purchase—the gowns, housed in a private exhibition space within the new shop. How very exclusive!

The dresses will also become available at other Stella McCartney stores around the world including the brand's New York City store on Madison Avenue which launches the capsule today.

If you can't get your hot little hands on one of the 46 replicas now, fret not. A representative for the brand confirms that the "Made With Love" gown will be added to McCartney's extended wedding collection in 2019. Time to start saving!

