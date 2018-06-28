EDITION
CA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    06/28/2018 14:10 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Sask. Premier Scott Moe Wants Police To Remove Teepees From Legislature Grounds

    They were set up by activists to protest racial injustice in the province.

    • The Canadian Press
    Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press
    Chris Blondeau-Perry, left, an 88-year-old Metis woman from Weyburn, Sask., and Prescott Demas, second from left, both supporters of the "Justice For Our Stolen Children" camp near the Saskatchewan Legislature Building in Regina on June 12, 2018.

    REGINA — Saskatchewan's premier says the Regina police should remove teepees that protesters have set up on the legislature grounds.

    Scott Moe says there are laws that cover the park surrounding the provincial legislature to ensure that it's available to everyone.

    Watch: Indigenous protesters say Saskatchewan government agreed to meet

    The Justice for Our Stolen Children camp was set up to protest racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children apprehended by child-welfare workers.

    The camp started in late February and was dismantled last week before being set up again last Thursday with more teepees.

    The Provincial Capital Commission has already called on police to remove the teepees to make way for a Canada Day concert stage and beer gardens.

    The police have said they don't see the need to step in at this point, noting there a meeting scheduled for Monday between the protesters and the government.

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    • The Canadian Press
    MORE:Indigenous rightsJustice for Our Stolen ChildrennewsPoliticsregina protestregina teepeesSaskatchewanSaskatchewan legislaturescott moe