    • BUSINESS
    06/29/2018 09:37 EDT | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Canada-U.S. Trade Dispute To Rattle Whiskey, Ketchup, Mayo Industries

    The American herbicides industry is in for a whooping, too.

    Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Jars of mayonnaise are seen in a store on Jan. 30, 2014 in Miami, Fla.

    OTTAWA — The sweeping Canadian retaliation against Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs has been carefully crafted in hopes of hitting the U.S. president where it hurts.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's counter-tariffs will take effect Sunday — a month after the Trump administration slapped duties on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Canada and other allies.

    Canada's response is set to include imposing tariffs on selected consumer products that come from a wide range of sectors — from beer kegs, to ballpoint pens, to maple syrup.

    Watch: Canadian tariffs to hurt Minn. companies, farmers

    Ottawa released a preliminary list of the targeted items a few weeks ago. On Friday, it will post its finalized lineup of items that will be hit by Canadian tariffs.

    Here's a rundown of some of the states and products in the crosshairs of the retaliatory measures using Canadian government numbers. The figures are based on 2017 data from Statistics Canada and the U.S. Census Bureau.

    ---

    Some of the states set to be hit hardest by Canada's tariffs, based on how much of the targeted consumer products they shipped north in 2017:

    Ohio — $1.3 billion

    New York — $1.2 billion

    Illinois — $1 billion

    Wisconsin — $903 million

    Pennsylvania _ $761 million

    Washington — $688 million

    California — $635 million

    Michigan — $573 million

    Tennessee — $517 million

    ---

    Value of 2017 imports from U.S. for some of the products targeted by Canada's preliminary tariffs:

    Herbicides — $1.13 billion

    Motorboats, rowboats, canoes and other pleasure boats — $646 million

    Coffee, roasted — $525 million

    Mayonnaise, salad dressing, mixed condiments — $522 million

    Fungicides — $418 million

    Ketchup and other tomato sauces — $264 million

    Organic facewash — $229 million

    Beer kegs — $216 million

    Soups and broths — $204 million

    Whiskey — $62 million

    Maple sugar and maple syrup — $17 million

    Ballpoint pens — $3.5 million

    MORE:Businesscanada tariffscanada us trade wardonald trump canadanewspoliticsus tariggs