TORONTO — Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government was sworn in Friday. Here is a list of the new ministers:
Doug Ford — Premier and minister of intergovernmental affairs
Christine Elliott — Minister of health and long-term care and deputy premier
Caroline Mulroney — Attorney general and minister responsible for Francophone affairs
Monte McNaughton — Minister of infrastructure
Lisa MacLeod — Minister of children, community and social services and minister responsible for women's issues
Lisa Thompson — Minister of education
Todd Smith — Minister of government and consumer services, and government house leader
Laurie Scott — Minister of labour
Peter Bethlenfalvy — President of the Treasury Board
Raymond Cho — Minister for seniors and accessibility
Steve Clark — Minister of municipal affairs and housing
Victor Fedeli — Minister of finance and Chair of cabinet
Merrilee Fullerton — Minister of training, colleges and universities
Ernie Hardeman — Minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs
Sylvia Jones — Minister of tourism, culture and sport
Rod Phillips — Minister of the environment, conservation and parks
Greg Rickford — Minister of energy, northern development and mines, and minister of Indigenous affairs
Michael Tibollo — Minister of community safety and correctional services
Jim Wilson — Minister of economic development, job creation and trade
John Yakabuski — Minister of transportation
Jeff Yurek — Minister of natural resources and forestry
