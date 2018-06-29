EDITION
CA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    06/29/2018 11:35 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago

    Doug Ford Cabinet Ministers Sworn In

    Ford is officially Ontario's 26th premier.

    • The Canadian Press
    Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press
    Incoming Ontario Premier Doug Ford sits with members of his cabinet prior to being sworn in during a ceremony at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 29, 2018.

    TORONTO — Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government was sworn in Friday. Here is a list of the new ministers:

    Doug Ford — Premier and minister of intergovernmental affairs

    Christine Elliott — Minister of health and long-term care and deputy premier

    Caroline Mulroney — Attorney general and minister responsible for Francophone affairs

    Monte McNaughton — Minister of infrastructure

    Lisa MacLeod — Minister of children, community and social services and minister responsible for women's issues

    Lisa Thompson — Minister of education

    Todd Smith — Minister of government and consumer services, and government house leader

    Laurie Scott — Minister of labour

    Peter Bethlenfalvy — President of the Treasury Board

    Raymond Cho — Minister for seniors and accessibility

    Steve Clark — Minister of municipal affairs and housing

    Victor Fedeli — Minister of finance and Chair of cabinet

    Merrilee Fullerton — Minister of training, colleges and universities

    Ernie Hardeman — Minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs

    Sylvia Jones — Minister of tourism, culture and sport

    Rod Phillips — Minister of the environment, conservation and parks

    Greg Rickford — Minister of energy, northern development and mines, and minister of Indigenous affairs

    Michael Tibollo — Minister of community safety and correctional services

    Jim Wilson — Minister of economic development, job creation and trade

    John Yakabuski — Minister of transportation

    Jeff Yurek — Minister of natural resources and forestry

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    Watch: Things to know about Doug Ford

    • The Canadian Press
    MORE:doug forddoug ford cabinet ministersnewsontarioontario politicsPoliticswho are doung ford's cabinet ministers