TORONTO — Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government was sworn in Friday. Here is a list of the new ministers:

Doug Ford — Premier and minister of intergovernmental affairs

Christine Elliott — Minister of health and long-term care and deputy premier

Caroline Mulroney — Attorney general and minister responsible for Francophone affairs

Monte McNaughton — Minister of infrastructure

Lisa MacLeod — Minister of children, community and social services and minister responsible for women's issues

Lisa Thompson — Minister of education

Todd Smith — Minister of government and consumer services, and government house leader

Laurie Scott — Minister of labour

Peter Bethlenfalvy — President of the Treasury Board

Raymond Cho — Minister for seniors and accessibility

Steve Clark — Minister of municipal affairs and housing

Victor Fedeli — Minister of finance and Chair of cabinet

Merrilee Fullerton — Minister of training, colleges and universities

Ernie Hardeman — Minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs

Sylvia Jones — Minister of tourism, culture and sport

Rod Phillips — Minister of the environment, conservation and parks

Greg Rickford — Minister of energy, northern development and mines, and minister of Indigenous affairs

Michael Tibollo — Minister of community safety and correctional services

Jim Wilson — Minister of economic development, job creation and trade

John Yakabuski — Minister of transportation

Jeff Yurek — Minister of natural resources and forestry

