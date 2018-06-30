One man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto during a busy long weekend evening.

Shots rang out in the Queen Street West and Peter Street in front of the Cube nightclub around 8 p.m. on Saturday, sending people running for cover.

"They (bystanders) were running because they didn't really know where the shots were coming from," a witness told CP24.

Toronto police initially reported that three people were taken to hospital with "very serious" injuries. They later confirmed one of the victims had died.

#breaking Shooting scene near Queen and Peter. @CP24 covering LIVE. Photo courtesy witness Chris Harper pic.twitter.com/QYDrA1PHk0 — Stephanie Smyth (@stephaniesmyth) July 1, 2018

Store owner Arshia Eskandarifar told CityNews that he heard about a dozen gunshots and people running. He saw two men lying on the other side of the street. One of them was covered in blood and asking for help, he told the outlet.

Eskandarifar said he used one of his shirts to help with the victim's injuries.

Shooting at a club on Queen near Spadina. Tune in to @CityNews tonight at 11:00pm.

Email: NEWS@CITYNEWS.CA

Tip line: 416-599-CITY

Twitter: @CITYNEWS.

Website: https://t.co/moBj0isVxw

#Toronto#Breaking#News#Headlines pic.twitter.com/z8sfdxkITU — Craig Wadman. (@craig_wadman) July 1, 2018

Police said two suspects were seen running away from the area, and they may have fled in a black SUV or white car.

The intersection is in the heart of Toronto's entertainment district and is full of bars and restaurants.

Police blocked off the area to traffic while they investigated.

With files from The Canadian Press