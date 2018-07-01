Americans Turn To Twitter On Canada Day To Say Sorry For Trump

Canada is 151 years old today. To mark this momentous occasion, our neighbours to the south are taking a leaf out of our books and doing the one thing we're known most for: apologizing.

Americans are taking to Twitter to wish Canadians a happy Canada Day and saying sorry for their country's current administration.

Happy #CanadaDay.

Sorry there's rot in your basement, guys.

We'll fix this. — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 1, 2018

Happy #CanadaDay to those living in the loft apartment above our shit-fueled dumpster-fire of hatred in all its forms.



We're sorry. — Laughing Muse (@thelaughingmuse) July 1, 2018

Happy #CanadaDay to our neighbors up north! Please know the majority of us Americans still think of you as our friends & we appreciate you. We're so sorry for the trash in our White House stinking up our country. It's embarrassing. But we're working on cleaning it up! — S.J. Frost (@SJ_Frost) July 1, 2018

Dear Canada: So sorry about the mess downstairs, eh? Please forgive us: we're going through a fascist rage punk phase. We're working on it. In the meantime, thanks for being a beacon of hope, compassion and progress for humanity. Love, Sabrina ❤️🇨🇦🍻#CanadaDay — Sabrina Renkar (@screnkar) July 1, 2018

Happy #CanadaDay !! Sorry our president is a douche! We love you, friends! 🇨🇦🌸 — Marianne Joy (@Mariannejoyy) July 1, 2018

Others promised that they would restore the Canada-U.S. relationship to its former glory and thanked Canadians for sticking with them.

Happy #CanadaDay to our very civilized and polite next door neighbors.



We'll clean up the trash on our lawn on Nov 6th. Promise. — Real Fake P0TUS (@RF_P0TUS) July 1, 2018

Happy #CanadaDay!!



Thank you for bearing with us during this highly embarrassing time for our country. — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 1, 2018

Happy #CanadaDay to our friends to the North. Thank you for supporting us still in these difficult times! Enjoy wonderful celebrations.



🇨🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦 — Not My Prez #GlovesOff 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@SawyerJerry) July 1, 2018

Happy #CanadaDay to all of our friends across the Northern border.



Thanks for hanging in there with us during this dark stage of history. America will be restored soon! — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS 🇺🇸 (@TopRopeTravis) July 1, 2018

Happy #CanadaDay

We love you Canada.

It's your 151st birthday.

May you have many more.

And I hope that you can forgive us and be patient with us as we try to get our country back from the sociopath in the White House. pic.twitter.com/ZGiAI9Kb3u — Weholdthesetruths (@kdqd3) July 1, 2018

The Trump administration has turned to a more adversarial page in the book of Canada-U.S. relations, with the president taking unprecedented shots at Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The U.S. imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium in late May and Trump hasn't held back on how he feels about Canada's dairy industry either. Canada fired back with retaliatory tariffs that kicked in on Sunday.

And some Americans just straight up pined for what they were missing — and CBC's 22 Minutes tossed some salt in the wound to make it worse.

Its #CanadaDay. The day Americans turn northward and sigh longingly. — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) July 1, 2018

Happy #CanadaDay, my Canadian friends!

Also, someone Canadian, please adopt me. Please. I beg. Let me out of here. — Julia Lepetit (@JuliaLepetit) July 1, 2018

And finally, some people remembered that at the end of the day, Canada and the U.S. are allies.

Happy Canada Day to our friends up north!!



Most Americans aren't arrogant enough to think we navigate this world alone.#CanadaDay — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) July 1, 2018

Thanks for the well wishes, America!

