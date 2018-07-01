Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the news knows that we're living in an age of anxiety. In internet parlance, it's safe to say the world is a garbage fire, at least a good part of the time. We all have to take joy wherever it comes to us these days.

On that note, I'd like to introduce you to Amicus, the Supreme Court of Canada's mascot. Yup, you read that right — the highest court in our country is represented in much the same way as a sports team trying to rile up crowds between innings at games. And he's an owl!

Has anybody seen the Supreme Court Canada mascot? #Ottawa (source and other great #scc photos http://t.co/ZL0PNUFlCK) pic.twitter.com/JSEfBFVaXl — Legal Affairs Canada (@LawScribes) July 17, 2015

The mascot's name is Amicus, a Latin word for "friend" that has come to mean a neutral, impartial adviser in a legal case. Pretty appropriate for a pleasant little owl who wears the judge's fur-trimmed red robes. And have you noticed those spectacles?!

A Supreme Court communications officer told HuffPost Canada that Amicus' "birthday" was March 31, 2009, which means our favourite owl is a 9-year-old Aries. He's featured in a "youth activity book" the Supreme Court puts out to try to get kids interested in the law, which explains that the owl "is a good ambassador for the Supreme Court because it symbolizes wisdom and learning and because it is an animal that lives in Canada." Fair enough.

In true earnest-bordering-on-nerdy Canadian fashion, the Supreme Court is offering free tours on Canada Day, with the bonus offer to meet Amicus (!).

Come celebrate #CanadaDay with our tour guides and our mascot Amicus! Free tours on July 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. #MyOttawa pic.twitter.com/eScoLFw7Qw — Supreme Court Canada (@SCC_eng) June 29, 2018

Twitter's response proved that our country clearly has some work to do in increasing Amicus' visibility.

OH MY GOD THE CANADIAN SUPREME COURT HAS A MASCOT *AND* HIS NAME IS AMICUS! #scc https://t.co/vytDdkILUh — Stephanie Carvin (@StephanieCarvin) June 30, 2018

Our Supreme Court has a mascot. Who knew? https://t.co/plQN3fmlCP — John Gray (@johnlgray) June 30, 2018

Why did no-one tell me that the Supreme Court has a mascot? An owl named Amicus. Are there t shirts? https://t.co/dUzefp5uJs — Garth Mullins (@garthmullins) June 30, 2018

The Supreme Court of Canada has a mascot. I love it. https://t.co/VwNcDKqpVA — Doug McArthur (@dougmcarthur) June 30, 2018

The Supreme Court of Canada has a mascot. This may "warrant" a trip to Ottawa. #seewhatIdidthere https://t.co/CtrHrGS1v1 — Dexter the Dog (@dexter_doggie) June 30, 2018

And some Americans are pretty jealous. I mean, wouldn't you be?

Why Canada's Supreme Court is the best:

- appointments aren't a politicized circus

- justices dress like Santa

- it has its own mascot

- the mascot's name is Amicus https://t.co/PX533Rlapy — Steven Davis (@stevendavis) June 30, 2018

U.S. Supreme Court: Are gays human beings?

Canada Supreme Court: WE GOT AN MASCOT WHO'S AN OWL! https://t.co/GjflcoabUH — PandemoniumEJP (@Pandemonium_X) June 30, 2018

meanwhile the US supreme court's mascot is about to be a wire hanger with googly eyes https://t.co/iUYQIQbZow — @chriscesq 🏳️‍🌈 (@chriscesq) June 30, 2018

The US's Supreme Court mascot is Merrick Garland https://t.co/i03wkZ6o3A — Sam C. (@CollingtonSam) June 30, 2018

Happy Canada Day to all, but especially to whoever is getting paid to fend off huge crowds while wearing a giant stuffed owl costume on one of the hottest days of the year. Truly, you deserve it.

Also on HuffPost: