ELROSE, Sask. — A car crash that left five members of a young family dead in southwestern Saskatchewan was a tragedy, said the mayor of the small town where it happened.

Facebook Carissa Gasper posted this family photo to her Facebook, including a logo to support the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team after their bus crashed earlier this year.

Investigators with the RCMP say the incident happened on Friday afternoon, just north of Elrose, Sask., population 500.

Troy Gasper, 26, his wife Carissa, 28, and their three children aged six, four and two, were found dead in one of the two SUVs involved in what police called a head-on crash.

Troy Gasper spent two seasons with the Humboldt Broncos from 2009-2011. The current junior hockey team's bus was involved in a horrendous crash earlier this year that killed 16 people onboard.

The SJHL sends condolences to the families of the loss of former @HumboldtBroncos Troy Gasper, his wife and their three children. — #HumboldtStrong (@theSJHL) July 1, 2018

In an interview with Global News, Garrett Johner, who worked with Troy Gasper, said of the family: "They were involved in so many boards, teams, events throughout the community. They were always willing to help out and lend a hand to anyone in the community."

Vehicles 'engulfed in flames'

A 71-year-old woman, who was the only person in the other SUV, was from the Swift Current, Sask., area.

Both of the vehicles were "engulfed in flames" as a result of the crash on Highway 4, and all the victims were declared deceased on scene, RCMP Cpl. Rob King told CBC News.

An elementary school in Rosetown, population 2,400, said it is offering counselling services next week after losing "a dear student" and her family.

Mayor Dennis Dixon said a crash of this magnitude is tragic no matter where it happens, and Elrose is no exception.

"Any time that you have a crash like that anywhere, it's something you don't want to see," Dixon said on Saturday. "It's a tragedy."

Reports from the investigation will "take some time" to complete, said an RCMP news release. The Provincial Coroner's Office is assisting the investigation.

"The appropriate mental health supports are also being offered to RCMP members," investigators stated in the release.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that six members of the same family had died in the crash; in fact, a sixth victim was not related to the others.

