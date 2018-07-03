After Meghan Markle stunned the public with her natural wedding makeup look featuring her signature freckles, we can safely assume the "duchess effect" will be in full, well, effect.

Plus, it doesn't hurt that no-makeup makeup looks were predicted to be a top bridal beauty trend of 2018, which means brides across the globe will no doubt be eager to copy Markle's minimalist look.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex leaves Windsor Castle after getting married at St. Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018.

Her barely-there look was created by renowned makeup artist Daniel Martin, who kept her skin natural and luminous. The main focus was on her eyes, where Martin created a subtle smoky effect. And, get this, she didn't even wear lipstick. Martin favoured a tinted lip balm to keep Markle's lips hydrated.

However, the new Duchess of Sussex's look isn't the be-all and end-all of no-makeup makeup looks. Every artist seems to have their own iteration of it. If you have your eye on a natural bridal look, we have some understated inspiration that will still manage to take your breath away.

1. All eyebrows

Pinterest

If you have beautiful robust brows, let them be the focus. A natural brow paired with fresh skin and a neutral lip can be impactful without all the contouring and strobing we've become accustomed to.

2. Glowing skin

A post shared by NUDESTIX (@nudestix) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

Every bride should follow celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips for the very best beauty inspiration. Whether you're a summer or winter bride, focusing on a glowing complexion will always yield perfect photos.

3. Flushed cheeks

Pinterest

Kate Bosworth is the ultimate California girl and her makeup often reflects that laid-back aesthetic. For a bride looking for something natural but edgy, we love Bosworth's flushed cheeks and slightly bolder lip.

4. Go nude

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

A growing makeup trend is pairing a nude colour palette with long doll-like lashes. Don't worry if you don't have naturally long eyelashes, there's always individual lashes you can apply for additional drama. Pull everything together with a subtle pink or nude lip.

5. Wing it

A post shared by Cassandra Garcia (@cygmakeup) on Apr 12, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

A natural bridal look can still incorporate playful elements like a little metallic liner. Makeup artist Cassandra Garcia likes to amp up the eyes by creating a shimmering gold-winged liner, just like she did here for the Reem Acra bridal show.

6. Matte skin and nude lips

A post shared by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Jun 11, 2018 at 2:23pm PDT

Look perfectly porcelain on your wedding day with matte skin and a nude or peachy lip. No one ever said that a natural look had to involve dewy skin.

7. Golden girl

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Beach weddings warrant a golden glow. Whether you're getting married on the beach or at city hall, one of the best trending bridal looks at the moment is looking laid-back with bronzy skin and strategically "messy" hair à la Meghan Markle.

8. Glitter eyes

A post shared by Stila Cosmetics (@stilacosmetics) on Jan 20, 2018 at 6:54pm PST

Natural makeup doesn't mean you can't have fun with products. You can still look understated even if you opt for a little shimmer on your lids. Just remember to leep the rest of your makeup fairly low-key if you plan to have fun with a glittery lid.

9. Rose gold vibes

A post shared by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Jun 21, 2018 at 9:04pm PDT

Rose gold continues its reign as the metallic of choice for millennials. Another way to spice up your natural bridal look is to opt for copper or rose gold tones to create a warm look similar to the one celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta created for Bella Hadid above.

10. Stripped down

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

This isn't a look that would be of interest to every bride, but a completely stripped-down face can be truly impactful. Christina Aguilera's recent Paper Magazine cover featured the normally done up starlet in nothing but pristine skin, a slightly rosy cheek and a light coating of mascara. Brides, do you dare to bare it all?

Also on HuffPost: