EDITION
CA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    07/05/2018 10:25 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Summer Crafts To Keep Kids Busy When You All Need A Break From The Sun

    Keep cool and get creative at the same time.

    triloks/Getty Images

    One of the first rules of summer parenting is to get a good sunscreen ... for yourself.

    Because your kids are going to try to live at the park or the pool — or at least hunker down in your backyard — from sunrise to sundown, July through September, and you're probably going to be there with them. Which is lovely, except that we all need a break from the heat and the sun sometimes.

    Take a well-deserved indoor or shaded reprieve with summery crafts that draw from outdoor inspiration, use materials found in nature, or can even be used to play outside when break-time is over.

    Here are 15 fun summer craft options to try.

    1. Felt popsicle craft

    Live Craft Love

    Learn how to make it: Live Craft Love

    2. Paper bowl jellyfish

    I heart crafty things

    Learn how to make it: I Heart Crafty Things

    3. Bubble painting with bubble blowers

    Childhood 101

    Learn how to make it: Childhood 101

    4. Cupcake liner ice cream cone

    I Heart Crafty Things

    Learn how to make it: I Heart Crafty Things

    5. Tissue paper turtles

    Fireflies and Mudpies

    Learn how to make it: Fireflies and Mudpies

    6. Recycled can bird feeder

    Pinterest

    Learn how to make it: Momtastic

    7. Pool noodle boats

    The Chirping Moms

    Learn how to make it: The Chirping Moms

    8. Ice cube paints

    One Savvy Mom

    Learn how to make it: One Savvy Mom

    9. Real flower suncatchers

    The Artful Parent

    Learn how to make it: The Artful Parent

    10. Popsicle stick tent

    Glued To My Crafts Blog

    Learn how to make it: Glued To My Crafts Blog

    11. Pineapple finger painting

    Penny Pinchin' Mom

    Learn how to make it: Penny Pinchin' Mom

    12. Handprint campfire

    Glued To My Crafts

    Learn how to make it: Glued To My Crafts

    13. DIY sidewalk foam paint

    The Tiptoe Fairy

    Learn how to make it: The TipToe Fairy

    14. Nature craft collage

    Kids Activities Blog

    Learn how to make it: Kids Activities Blog

    15. Potato masher crabs

    Happy Toddler Playtime

    Learn how to make it: Happy Toddler Playtime

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:crafts for kidsfamily activitiesParentssummer activities for kidssummer craftssummer crafts kids