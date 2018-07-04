Summer Crafts To Keep Kids Busy When You All Need A Break From The Sun

One of the first rules of summer parenting is to get a good sunscreen ... for yourself.
Because your kids are going to try to live at the park or the pool — or at least hunker down in your backyard — from sunrise to sundown, July through September, and you're probably going to be there with them. Which is lovely, except that we all need a break from the heat and the sun sometimes.
Take a well-deserved indoor or shaded reprieve with summery crafts that draw from outdoor inspiration, use materials found in nature, or can even be used to play outside when break-time is over.
Here are 15 fun summer craft options to try.
1. Felt popsicle craft
Learn how to make it: Live Craft Love
2. Paper bowl jellyfish
Learn how to make it: I Heart Crafty Things
3. Bubble painting with bubble blowers
Learn how to make it: Childhood 101
4. Cupcake liner ice cream cone
Learn how to make it: I Heart Crafty Things
5. Tissue paper turtles
Learn how to make it: Fireflies and Mudpies
6. Recycled can bird feeder
Learn how to make it: Momtastic
7. Pool noodle boats
Learn how to make it: The Chirping Moms
8. Ice cube paints
Learn how to make it: One Savvy Mom
9. Real flower suncatchers
Learn how to make it: The Artful Parent
10. Popsicle stick tent
Learn how to make it: Glued To My Crafts Blog
11. Pineapple finger painting
Learn how to make it: Penny Pinchin' Mom
12. Handprint campfire
Learn how to make it: Glued To My Crafts
13. DIY sidewalk foam paint
Learn how to make it: The TipToe Fairy
14. Nature craft collage
Learn how to make it: Kids Activities Blog
15. Potato masher crabs
Learn how to make it: Happy Toddler Playtime
Also on HuffPost: