Summer Crafts To Keep Kids Busy When You All Need A Break From The Sun

One of the first rules of summer parenting is to get a good sunscreen ... for yourself.

Because your kids are going to try to live at the park or the pool — or at least hunker down in your backyard — from sunrise to sundown, July through September, and you're probably going to be there with them. Which is lovely, except that we all need a break from the heat and the sun sometimes.

Take a well-deserved indoor or shaded reprieve with summery crafts that draw from outdoor inspiration, use materials found in nature, or can even be used to play outside when break-time is over.

Here are 15 fun summer craft options to try.

1. Felt popsicle craft

Live Craft Love

Learn how to make it: Live Craft Love

2. Paper bowl jellyfish

I heart crafty things

Learn how to make it: I Heart Crafty Things

3. Bubble painting with bubble blowers

Childhood 101

Learn how to make it: Childhood 101

4. Cupcake liner ice cream cone

I Heart Crafty Things

Learn how to make it: I Heart Crafty Things

5. Tissue paper turtles

Fireflies and Mudpies

Learn how to make it: Fireflies and Mudpies

6. Recycled can bird feeder

Pinterest

Learn how to make it: Momtastic

7. Pool noodle boats

The Chirping Moms

Learn how to make it: The Chirping Moms

8. Ice cube paints

One Savvy Mom

Learn how to make it: One Savvy Mom

9. Real flower suncatchers

The Artful Parent

Learn how to make it: The Artful Parent

10. Popsicle stick tent

Glued To My Crafts Blog

Learn how to make it: Glued To My Crafts Blog

11. Pineapple finger painting

Penny Pinchin' Mom

Learn how to make it: Penny Pinchin' Mom

12. Handprint campfire

Glued To My Crafts

Learn how to make it: Glued To My Crafts

13. DIY sidewalk foam paint

The Tiptoe Fairy

Learn how to make it: The TipToe Fairy

14. Nature craft collage

Kids Activities Blog

Learn how to make it: Kids Activities Blog

15. Potato masher crabs

Happy Toddler Playtime

Learn how to make it: Happy Toddler Playtime

