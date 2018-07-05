If you hate wearing shorts in the summer, you're not alone.

Despite the fact that they can help avoid thigh chafing (most of the time), shorts can be annoying on so many levels. From the struggle of finding the right pair with an appropriate length to the constant riding up when you walk (not to mention camel toe), shorts can feel like more effort than they're worth.

And that's where summer dresses come in.

Getty Images/Blend Images

As fashion bloggers Hallie Abrams and Elana Mintz of The Wardrobe Consultant put it, day dresses are "your jeans for the summer — something you can throw on and go."

For those who hate the hassle of picking out an outfit, this grab-and-go option is ideal. Plus, frocks are comfortable, unrestrictive and hella stylish.

So if you're looking for some options, here are 20 casual summer dresses that will help you beat the heat — and make you thankful that an alternative to shorts exists!

1. Hosta dress

Aritzia

Buy it here: Aritzia, $135

2. Monki wrap beach dress

ASOS

Buy it here: ASOS, $37.50

3. Kylie dress

Aritzia

Buy it here: Aritzia, $135

4. Sleeveless jersey dress

H&M

Buy it here: H&M, $19.99

5. Reece lace detail dress

Ever New

Buy it here: Ever New, $139.99

6. Tassel back hanky hem maxi dress

American Eagle

Buy it here: American Eagle, $65.66

7. Radhika dress

Aritzia

Buy it here: Aritzia, $95

8. Pink clove wrap dress

ASOS

Buy it here: ASOS, $50

9. Triple tier shift dress

American Eagle

Buy it here: American Eagle, $59.09

10. Amber button-down linen midi dress

Urban Outfitters

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $99

11. Pleated midi dress

ASOS

Buy it here: ASOS, $83.33

12. Smocked check dress

Zara

Buy it here: Zara, $49.90

13. Smocked off-the-shoulder maxi dress

Dynamite

Buy it here: Dynamite, $59.95

14. Tropical floral print button-front dress

Forever 21

Buy it here: Forever 21, $29.90

15. Belted sheer T-shirt dress

Dynamite

Buy it here: Dynamite, $44.95

16. Floral print maxi dress

Forever 21

Buy it here: Forever 21, $39.90

17. Lord & Taylor three-tiered pleated dress

Hudson's Bay

Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $88

18. Dress with ties

H&M

Buy it here: H&M, $19.99

19. Millie plunging linen midi dress

Urban Outfitters

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $99

20. Printed V-neck A-line dress

Hudson's Bay

Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $59

