    • STYLE
    07/06/2018 17:12 EDT

    Casual Summer Dresses For People Who Can’t Stand Wearing Shorts

    It's the best alternative, to be honest.

    lolostock via Getty Images

    If you hate wearing shorts in the summer, you're not alone.

    Despite the fact that they can help avoid thigh chafing (most of the time), shorts can be annoying on so many levels. From the struggle of finding the right pair with an appropriate length to the constant riding up when you walk (not to mention camel toe), shorts can feel like more effort than they're worth.

    And that's where summer dresses come in.

    Getty Images/Blend Images

    As fashion bloggers Hallie Abrams and Elana Mintz of The Wardrobe Consultant put it, day dresses are "your jeans for the summer — something you can throw on and go."

    For those who hate the hassle of picking out an outfit, this grab-and-go option is ideal. Plus, frocks are comfortable, unrestrictive and hella stylish.

    So if you're looking for some options, here are 20 casual summer dresses that will help you beat the heat — and make you thankful that an alternative to shorts exists!

    1. Hosta dress

    Aritzia

    Buy it here: Aritzia, $135

    2. Monki wrap beach dress

    ASOS

    Buy it here: ASOS, $37.50

    3. Kylie dress

    Aritzia

    Buy it here: Aritzia, $135

    4. Sleeveless jersey dress

    H&M

    Buy it here: H&M, $19.99

    5. Reece lace detail dress

    Ever New

    Buy it here: Ever New, $139.99

    6. Tassel back hanky hem maxi dress

    American Eagle

    Buy it here: American Eagle, $65.66

    7. Radhika dress

    Aritzia

    Buy it here: Aritzia, $95

    8. Pink clove wrap dress

    ASOS

    Buy it here: ASOS, $50

    9. Triple tier shift dress

    American Eagle

    Buy it here: American Eagle, $59.09

    10. Amber button-down linen midi dress

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $99

    11. Pleated midi dress

    ASOS

    Buy it here: ASOS, $83.33

    12. Smocked check dress

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $49.90

    13. Smocked off-the-shoulder maxi dress

    Dynamite

    Buy it here: Dynamite, $59.95

    14. Tropical floral print button-front dress

    Forever 21

    Buy it here: Forever 21, $29.90

    15. Belted sheer T-shirt dress

    Dynamite

    Buy it here: Dynamite, $44.95

    16. Floral print maxi dress

    Forever 21

    Buy it here: Forever 21, $39.90

    17. Lord & Taylor three-tiered pleated dress

    Hudson's Bay

    Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $88

    18. Dress with ties

    H&M

    Buy it here: H&M, $19.99

    19. Millie plunging linen midi dress

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $99

    20. Printed V-neck A-line dress

    Hudson's Bay

    Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $59

    MORE:best summer dressescasual summer dressesStyleSummer dresses 2018Summer outfits 2018womens summer dresses